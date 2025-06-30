Why your PoE budget could make or break your next installation

30 June 2025

At first glance, Power over Ethernet (PoE) seems like one of networking’s simplest innovations. Think about it, a single cable providing both data and power, but there is a catch. Just because a switch has 24 PoE ports does not mean it can simultaneously power 24 high-draw devices. In South Africa’s often unpredictable networking environments, understanding and planning your PoE budget is essential for system reliability, customer satisfaction, and long-term scalability.

The importance of PoE budgeting

Power outages, energy-conscious clients, and rapid digital adoption are just a few reasons why PoE budgeting has become a business necessity. Duxbury Networking regularly assists local installers dealing with support calls, not because the equipment failed, but because the power draw exceeded the switch’s budget, causing devices to shut down or misbehave.

Every PoE switch has a maximum power budget. For example, a 24-port switch with a 240 W PoE budget averages 10 W per port, but in real-world scenarios, not every device draws the same power. IP phones and basic IP cameras might only need 5 to 7 W, but add a few power-hungry PTZ cameras, Wi-Fi 6 access points, or PoE lighting units, and you will blow the budget halfway through the rack.

Best practices for PoE installations

1. Know your switch’s PoE budget: Before deployment, always check the total power available and understand how it divides across all active ports. This information is listed on the switch datasheet and should never be guessed.

2. Do not mix high-draw devices blindly: Combining multiple PTZ cameras, intercoms, and advanced wireless access points on the same switch can create unpredictable draw spikes. Do the calculations. Or better yet, ask DuxNet Support to run a pre-deployment power assessment.

3. Leave headroom: A rule of thumb that is recommended to all partners is to leave anything from 10 to 20% headroom in a PoE budget. This not only stabilises performance, but also gives room for device additions later without causing disruptions.

4. Use a PoE calculator: Several vendors offer online tools to help map out power distribution based on the models that are being used. If a mixed environment is being deployed, this step is essential.

5. Monitor live draw where possible: Many DuxNet switches come with built-in monitoring interfaces. After adding or changing devices, check the PoE usage stats and set thresholds or alerts where available.

Local reality

Unlike controlled environments in other parts of the world, South Africa’s networking landscape comes with unique pressures. Last minute loadshedding updates and unstable voltage conditions often push infrastructure to its limits.

In these conditions, any inefficiency is amplified. Worse still, many PoE-connected devices like security cameras and wireless access points are only added after the initial install. When the PoE budget gets maxed out, random devices drop off the network.

Avoiding these situations means designing networks not just from a functionality perspective, but with foresight. Duxbury works closely with its resellers and integrators to conduct realistic PoE audits before rollout. The most successful deployments seen start with one simple question: “How much power will be needed today and tomorrow?”

Beyond the basics

Even if the budget has been adhered to, the following are a few bonus tips:

• Use PoE injectors or mid-span units for high-draw outliers, so you do not overload the core switch.

• Always label your switch ports with the device type and expected draw.

• When designing for scalability, assume future devices will need more power, not less.

PoE budgeting is not just about numbers. It comes down to ensuring uptime, delivering on SLAs, and preserving client trust. With the growing demand for connected systems in security, hospitality, education, and retail sectors, there is simply no margin for error.

