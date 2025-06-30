Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem
30 June 2025
Events
Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT. Designed to streamline cellular integration for a wide range of applications, this new modem marks a major leap forward in simplifying and accelerating IoT deployments across industrial, healthcare, logistics, and smart city environments.
Built on next-generation Cat 1 bis technology, the Skywire Cat 1 bis modem delivers the optimal balance of performance, power efficiency, and cost - particularly ideal for IoT devices that require moderate data rates, global network coverage, and long-term deployment. Unlike traditional cellular modules, which require time-consuming and costly certification, Airgain’s modem comes pre-certified as an end device, enabling customers to bypass most regulatory bottlenecks and bring solutions to market up to 80% faster.
Airgain is offering an online webinar titled ‘Choosing the right LTE modem for your IoT application’ where attendees can join the company’s IoT experts for a practical session that breaks down the IoT modem landscape. This will provide a step-by-step framework for selecting the best-fit technology.
Attendees will learn:
• LTE category breakdown: performance, power, cost trade-offs.
• Real-world case studies in drones, smart cities, and surveillance.
• How to avoid costly certification delays.
• Why Cat 1 bis is emerging as the sweet spot for industrial IoT.
• How to accelerate your time-to-market with end-device certified modems.
Date: Thursday, 10 July 2025
Time: 20:00 SAST
To register visit bit.ly/46drUBm
For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com
