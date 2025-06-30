PCBWay: Your go-to for fast, reliable electronics design solutions

30 June 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

[Sponsored] While many engineers may know PCBWay for its excellence in PCB manufacturing, its design service is equally impressive. PCBWay’s design service blends professional expertise and rapid delivery to transform concepts into high-quality products.

Multiple areas of demand covered

Schematic diagram design

Its team consists of experienced engineers, such as FPGA senior engineers, antenna experts, etc. No matter how complicated the project is, PCBWay’s engineers can meet your requirements.

PCB design and layout

PCBWay uses different PCB design software to meet its customer’s needs; Altium Designer and KiCAD are both used, which provide high level PCB design files. Its engineers have great experience in PCB design.

Firmware development

PCBWay’s embedded team can provide customers with a complete range of firmware development services. It has extensive experience with common embedded platforms and operating systems.

Software development

The company’s software engineering team can customise functions according to its client’s needs, whether it is software or applications. The team is also able to help with ongoing optimisation at a later stage.

Algorithm development

PCBWay’s team of experts can also help clients solve problems with code algorithms, with its engineers having exceptional experience in image processing and data processing.

3D printing and enclosure design

Customers can reinvent the way they produce jigs and fixtures, rapid prototypes, tooling, on-demand parts and low-volume production runs. PCBWay’s powerful 3D printing & enclosure technology produces highly accurate and durable parts.

Addressing various scopes of needs

Rapid design delivery

PCBWay offers a complete and swift online platform, on which customers can easily request a design service. Its powerful design capability ensures fast delivery thereby improving efficiency.

Multiple design capabilities

Its design services cover all aspects from software development to 3D design and hardware. Clients can easily obtain a comprehensive solution under one roof.

Manufacturing advantage

As an electronics manufacturer, PCBWay’s services include PCB manufacture, assembly, 3D printing and CNC machining. They have a complete supply chain to create an efficient design process.

To access PCBWay’s design services, select www.pcbway.com/design-services.html

