16-channel multicell battery monitor

30 June 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV over the full temperature range. The measurement input range of -2 V to 5,5 V makes the ADBMS6830B suitable for most battery chemistries and allows the measurement of voltages across bus bars.

All cells can be measured simultaneously and redundantly with two individual analogue-to-digital converters. The continuously operating ADCs with a high sampling rate allow reduced external analogue filtering and aliasing-free measurement results.

The ADBMS6830B can be powered from the battery stack or an isolated supply. It includes passive balancing with individual PWM duty cycle control and up to 300 mA discharge current for each cell. Other features include an on-board 5 V regulator, up to 10 GPIOs, and a sleep mode, where current consumption is reduced to 4 μA.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





