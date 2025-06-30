16-channel multicell battery monitor

The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV over the full temperature range. The measurement input range of -2 V to 5,5 V makes the ADBMS6830B suitable for most battery chemistries and allows the measurement of voltages across bus bars.
All cells can be measured simultaneously and redundantly with two individual analogue-to-digital converters. The continuously operating ADCs with a high sampling rate allow reduced external analogue filtering and aliasing-free measurement results.
The ADBMS6830B can be powered from the battery stack or an isolated supply. It includes passive balancing with individual PWM duty cycle control and up to 300 mA discharge current for each cell. Other features include an on-board 5 V regulator, up to 10 GPIOs, and a sleep mode, where current consumption is reduced to 4 μA.
Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo M3DN Series
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN Series allows for true redundancy, making it ideal for mission-critical applications.
Rugged PSU for challenging conditions
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Industrial-grade DIN rail PSU
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MTR960W is a reliable and cost-effective PSU option that delivers a solid 960 W of output power at 24 or 48 V DC.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.
Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs' SiWx917M SoC is the company's lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity.
