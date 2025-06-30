Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo M3DN Series

In industrial automation and control systems, uninterrupted power is not a luxury – it is essential. The Mibbo M3DN Series Redundant Module steps in as the perfect solution when reliable 24 V DC power is needed, without the risk of single-point failure.
Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN Series allows for true redundancy. If one power supply fails, the other takes over instantly, without any disruption to your system. This makes it ideal for mission-critical applications, where downtime simply is not an option.
The module uses MOSFET-based switching technology, which offers a major advantage over traditional diode solutions. By reducing voltage drop and heat generation, the M3DN ensures higher efficiency and extends the life of both the module and the connected power supplies.
Another key feature is its wide input voltage range of 18 to 30 V DC, and its ability to handle currents up to 40 A (model dependant). Its compact, DIN-rail mountable design makes installation in control cabinets a breeze, while LED indicators offer quick status updates at a glance.
From PLC systems and process control to industrial PCs and safety systems, the M3DN Series is used wherever a consistent, fail-safe 24 V supply is critical. It not only boosts system reliability, but also simplifies maintenance, since power supplies can be replaced without shutting down operations.
