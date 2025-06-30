Automotive power-over-coax inductor

TDK Corporation has launched the ADL8030VA, a high-performance inductor designed specifically for power-over-coaxial (PoC) applications. Due to its high impedance over a wide frequency range, this component streamlines the PoC filter design by requiring only one single component instead of the conventional approach with two or more inductors. This significantly reduces complexity and cost in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive electronics, where space efficiency and reliability are critical.
In standard configurations, ADAS sensors like automotive cameras require two separate lines: one power line connected to the battery, and a signal line connected to the electronic control unit (ECU). However, with PoC technology, a single coaxial cable can simultaneously carry both power and data, simplifying and reducing the wire harness.
The 7,8 x 2,7 x 2,7 mm small ADL8030VA series offers inductance values from 10 to 100 µH with a rated current range of up to 0,82 A, ensuring robust performance from -55 to 155°C across a wide frequency spectrum. Its low DC resistance of less than 0,5 Ω for the types with 22 µH or less minimises power losses, enhancing overall energy efficiency.
