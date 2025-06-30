Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes

30 June 2025 Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management

Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters. Still, designers are being pushed to improve efficiency further.


Schottky diodes replace the P-type semiconductor of a conventional diode with a metal to form an M-S junction [DigiKey].

Two ways to do this with SiC devices are to reduce leakage current and losses due to thermal resistance. While achieving these goals has been challenging, merged-pin Schottky (MPS) diodes offer a solution. MPS devices also enhance Schottky diode surge current performance.

The advantages of SiC Schottky diodes

The advantage of the SiC Schottky diode over a traditional Si P-N junction derives from the properties of the underlying semiconductor material and its design. SiC has a wider bandgap than Si. The bandgap is the energy needed to move electrons from the valence band to the conduction band in a semiconductor, and it is a crucial factor in determining the material’s electrical conductivity.

SiC’s wider bandgap endows it with an order of magnitude higher dielectric breakdown field strength, with a thinner drift layer for the same voltage rating, when compared to an Si device. The drift layer is the lightly doped layer between a conventional diode’s P and N layers, or the metal and P layers of a SiC Schottky diode. The thinner drift layer features lower resistivity and better electrical conduction performance from a smaller die size.

Another benefit of SiC is its approximately 3,5 x better thermal conductivity, which improves power dissipation for a given chip area. The maximum operating temperature of SiC is nearly double that of Si. Utilising a smaller die size decreases device self-capacitance, and the associated charges are lower for a specified current and voltage rating. These characteristics and SiC’s higher electron saturation velocity enable faster switching speeds with reduced losses.

From a construction perspective, instead of the conventional P-N junction, the Schottky diode dispenses with the P-type and instead uses a thin layer of metal (platinum, tungsten, gold, or another metal) bonded to N-type material. This bonding forms a metal-semiconductor (M-S) junction called a Schottky barrier (see diagram).

The M-S junction generates a narrower electron depletion region in forward and reverse bias conditions than the P-N junction. The narrower depletion zone gives the Schottky diode a key advantage: a lower forward voltage (VF) than a conventional diode. When forward biased, the Schottky diode will typically start conduction at a few hundred millivolts compared with 0,6 to 0,7 volts for a P-N junction. This characteristic is advantageous for low-power applications such as battery-powered devices.

Schottky devices conduct only through majority carriers (electrons), which results in negligible charge stored in the diode’s junction depletion layer when the component is forward biased. This limits losses (and power dissipation) when the diode switches from forward to reverse bias. In contrast, P-N junction diodes conduct through minority and majority carriers, which results in greater stored charges in the depletion layer. The outcome is higher switching losses for the P-N device, which multiply with increased frequency.

Overall, a Schottky diode will consume less power and tend to be more thermally efficient at dissipating heat in high-power applications than a P-N device. The reduction in dissipation enables the Schottky diode to withstand higher temperatures for more rugged performance and better reliability without the risk of thermal runaway.

A further advantage of the Schottky diode’s narrow depletion zone is that it endows the component with lower capacitance. Together with the SiC diode‘s soft switching’ behaviour, this low capacitance significantly reduces electromagnetic interference.

SiC Schottky diodes continue to improve. For example, the narrow depletion zone of a contemporary SiC device multiplies the impact of the imperfections that occur when manufacturing the M-S interface, causing high leakage currents when the diode is reverse-biased. Moreover, the narrow depletion zone prevents the SiC Schottky diode from withstanding high reverse voltages (VR). A Schottky diode can withstand a VR of tens of volts, whereas a P-N junction can withstand hundreds of volts.

One solution to address the SiC diode’s high leakage currents is to thicken the diode’s drift layer and substrate. However, this increases electrical and thermal resistance, pushing up VF and junction temperature (TJ) for a given current. Moreover, the thickened drift layer’s higher resistance can impact surge current performance.

Nexperia has addressed this challenge with its MPS diode. The PSC Series’ MPS structure uses two diode types, a SiC Schottky and a P-N device positioned in parallel. P-doped ‘wells’ are implanted in the drift zone of a conventional Schottky device, forming a P-ohmic contact with the metal at the Schottky anode and a P-N junction with the lightly-doped SiC drift.

Under reverse bias, the P-doped wells encourage the maximum field strength to move downwards into the almost defect-free drift layer, away from the metal barrier with its imperfections, reducing the overall leakage current. The result is that an MPS device can operate at a higher breakdown voltage than a conventional SiC diode, but with the same leakage current and drift layer thickness.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Redefining entry-level MCUs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for multiple applications.

Read more...
What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.

Read more...
Simple battery charger ICs for any chemistry
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC4162 is a highly integrated, high voltage multi-chemistry synchronous monolithic step-down battery charger and PowerPath manager with onboard telemetry functions and optional maximum power point tracking.

Read more...
MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Is the current AI really what we want?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
The companies that develop LLMs need to change direction and concentrate on freeing up our time, not so that we can have more time to do the tasks we don’t want to do in the first place, but rather to allow us more time to do what we love.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes
NuVision Electronics Test & Measurement
Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, Marktech’s optoelectronic lineup serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved