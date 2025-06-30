15 W power module with wide input range

RECOM has again pushed the boundaries of AC/DC performance with a miniature 15 W part that operates over an astonishingly wide input range of 18-264 V AC or 18-375 V DC. The board-mount RAC15-K/WI has a footprint of only 52,5 x 40 mm with an industry-standard pinout or optional fly-leads. The power modules provide a range of fully regulated output voltages from 5 to 54 V DC.

A particularly high operating efficiency enables a full rating of 15 W output typically above 48 V AC input and up to 60°C ambient, depending on output voltage variant. Between 18 V AC and 48 V AC, and at high ambient temperatures with convection cooling up to 85°C, high power levels are still available.

The modules have fully protected outputs against shorts and over-voltage, while the AC input is rated for over-voltage Category III operation up to 3000 m.

