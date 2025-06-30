Industrial-grade DIN rail PSU

The Mibbo MTR960W is a reliable and cost-effective PSU option that delivers a solid 960 W of output power at 24 or 48 V DC. It handles 3-phase AC input from 340 to 550 V, and it can run on 2-phase if needed, ideal for locations where power conditions can vary. The MTR960W has an efficiency of up to 94,5%, resulting in less energy lost as heat and more stable performance over time.
Despite supplying 960 W, the unit stays cool without any fans. It uses natural convection to keep running quietly and reliably, and because there are no moving parts, there is less maintenance to worry about.
The MTR960W has full protection against overloads, short circuits, overvoltage, and even overheating. There is also constant-current limiting during startup or fault conditions to protect connected equipment. When more than 960 W is required, the MTR960W is designed for parallel operation with up to four units able to be connected for a combined output of nearly 4 kW.
Read more...16-channel multicell battery monitor Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
Read more...Rugged PSU for challenging conditions Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Read more...Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators Conical Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.