Power Electronics / Power Management



Industrial-grade DIN rail PSU

30 June 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


The Mibbo MTR960W is a reliable and cost-effective PSU option that delivers a solid 960 W of output power at 24 or 48 V DC. It handles 3-phase AC input from 340 to 550 V, and it can run on 2-phase if needed, ideal for locations where power conditions can vary. The MTR960W has an efficiency of up to 94,5%, resulting in less energy lost as heat and more stable performance over time.

Despite supplying 960 W, the unit stays cool without any fans. It uses natural convection to keep running quietly and reliably, and because there are no moving parts, there is less maintenance to worry about.

The MTR960W has full protection against overloads, short circuits, overvoltage, and even overheating. There is also constant-current limiting during startup or fault conditions to protect connected equipment. When more than 960 W is required, the MTR960W is designed for parallel operation with up to four units able to be connected for a combined output of nearly 4 kW.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


