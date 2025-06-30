Energy harvesting and Matter for smarter homes

The Internet of Things is rapidly transforming the way we live and work, with billions of connected devices enabling smarter homes, automated buildings and industrial efficiency. However, as IoT adoption expands, so does the challenge of powering these devices sustainably. By 2030, based on IoT Analytics, the number of IoT devices is expected to reach 40 billion, a 140% increase from today. The growing demand for wireless, always-on connectivity means more devices rely on batteries, leading to frequent replacements, increased costs, and a surge in electronic waste. The European Commission estimates that 78 million IoT device batteries will be discarded every single day, a staggering environmental concern given the limited options for proper disposal.

In order to overcome these challenges, the industry is shifting toward energy harvesting – a technology that captures ambient energy from the environment to power devices without batteries. To demonstrate how smart home devices can operate reliably without the need for battery replacements, Belgian innovator e-peas semiconductors is pioneering new energy-harvesting solutions.

The shift to self-powered IoT

Energy harvesting is a technology that captures ambient energy such as ambient light, heat, or movement, and converts it into usable electrical power. Instead of replacing or throwing batteries away, devices powered with energy-harvesting technology can run for years without intervention, offering a game-changing alternative for smart homes and industrial automation.

Overcoming common challenges in energy harvesting adoption

Despite the growing potential of energy harvesting, its adoption in IoT design still faces a few technical misconceptions, particularly around storage management and system reliability. However, these concerns often stem from outdated assumptions. At the heart of every energy harvesting system are three essential elements: the energy source, a storage element, and the application itself.

A common hesitation arises from the perceived unreliability of ambient energy sources and the complexity of integrating energy storage. When paired with a modern power management integrated circuit (PMIC) and a compact, rechargeable storage element, energy harvesting becomes not only viable, but highly efficient, with significantly reduced setup and integration complexity. Unlike oversized disposable batteries, storage elements designed for energy harvesting are smaller, lighter, and longer lasting, offering clear advantages in form factor, carbon footprint, and total cost of ownership.

Another common misconception centres on energy harvesting efficiency. It is easy to assume that low energy conversion rates are to blame when performance does not meet expectations. However, much of the system’s success depends not only on the energy harvesting chip, but also on the PMIC’s ability to manage and regulate power flow, optimising how energy is captured, stored, and delivered to the application. For this reason, selecting a high-quality PMIC that integrates seamlessly with a high-performance connectivity SoC is essential.

The collaboration between e-peas and Qorvo on the Matter-enabled light switch is a compelling example. While the photovoltaic cell provides the energy, it is the AEM13920 EH-PMIC that ensures that power is harvested efficiently and used wisely, charging the storage element, protecting it from overcharge or deep discharge. Meanwhile, Qorvo’s QPG6200 SoC manages communication and connectivity, enabling the light switch to integrate seamlessly into modern smart home ecosystems.

Advancing smart homes with battery-free innovation

One of the most promising applications of energy harvesting is in smart home automation, where reducing battery dependency improves both convenience and sustainability. In their quest to eliminate battery waste and simplify smart homes, e-peas and Qorvo developed its innovative Matter-enabled light switch that operates entirely on harvested indoor light.

At the core of this battery-free light switch is a photovoltaic PV cell. The energy is captured and regulated by e-peas’ energy harvesting PMIC, which plays a crucial role in optimising power transfer and supplying stable voltage. The PMIC also features an I2C interface that allows it to communicate with the system’s SoC, enabling real-time monitoring of storage element voltage and additional system diagnostics. This level of visibility not only enhances reliability but also supports advanced features like adaptive power management and performance tuning based on energy availability.

Once stored, the energy powers Qorvo’s Matter SoC, which takes over managing the connectivity and communication of the switch within a smart home ecosystem. As a multi-standard connectivity solution, e-peas chose to implement the QPG6200 because of its unique ConcurrentConnect technology. It enables smooth and reliable integration with Matter, Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Thread, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. When the switch is pressed, it transmits a signal to the connected lighting network, activating lights without the need for wired power or batteries.

By harnessing ambient energy, the e-peas smart light switch is designed to operate for over a decade without requiring any maintenance. Its battery-free design not only eliminates replacement costs, but also offers greater installation flexibility.

Leading the charge towards sustainable IoT

The energy harvesting-based Matter-enabled light switch is an example of how the technology is moving from concept to reality. By leveraging ambient energy sources, battery-free smart home solutions are becoming viable, reducing environmental impact and making IoT devices easier to manage. As energy harvesting technologies continue to evolve, their potential to redefine how devices are powered is beginning to be realised. Whether in smart homes, industrial settings or public infrastructure, the future of IoT is shifting toward solutions that are smarter, more efficient and truly self-sustaining.

Qorvo’s collaboration with e-peas on the Matter Enabled Light Switch marks another significant step in advancing Matter adoption across the IoT industry.

