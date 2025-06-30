Categories

High current and voltage interconnect

30 June 2025 Interconnection


The 972 series interconnect from Glenair ensures peak performance for the latest specification requirements in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency commercial aircraft applications.

When specifying interconnect technology for aircraft power distribution, three main performance variables must be considered: voltage, current, and frequency. Higher voltage applications demand premium-quality insulation, careful design for partial discharge, and quality manufacturing to ensure reliable operation. Higher-current applications require detailed, peak-load analysis, accurate wire gauge selection, and high-temperature materials. Higher-frequency systems must be designed for accurate skin/proximity effect derating, incorporate comprehensive operating and peak voltage/current analyses, and perform in accordance with aircraft power generation and distribution electronics. Cable-to-contact termination must be exactingly performed to eliminate voids that can potentially initiate partial discharge events.

The Glenair PowerLoad ecosystem, with its highly engineered connectors, cables, and Crown Ring contacts ensures peak performance for every specification requirement in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hiconnex.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hiconnex


