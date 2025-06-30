High current and voltage interconnect

The 972 series interconnect from Glenair ensures peak performance for the latest specification requirements in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency commercial aircraft applications.
When specifying interconnect technology for aircraft power distribution, three main performance variables must be considered: voltage, current, and frequency. Higher voltage applications demand premium-quality insulation, careful design for partial discharge, and quality manufacturing to ensure reliable operation. Higher-current applications require detailed, peak-load analysis, accurate wire gauge selection, and high-temperature materials. Higher-frequency systems must be designed for accurate skin/proximity effect derating, incorporate comprehensive operating and peak voltage/current analyses, and perform in accordance with aircraft power generation and distribution electronics. Cable-to-contact termination must be exactingly performed to eliminate voids that can potentially initiate partial discharge events.
The Glenair PowerLoad ecosystem, with its highly engineered connectors, cables, and Crown Ring contacts ensures peak performance for every specification requirement in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency applications.
M12 panel mount connectors Communica
Binder, a specialist in industrial circular connectors, offers a particularly wide range of M12 panel mount connectors that cover a wide variety of connection types, materials, and fastening solutions.
New connector for Push-X technology Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2.
Safe connection under load Phoenix Contact
The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load, providing operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.
Time-To-Market interconnect solutions
TTM Technologies are at the forefront of electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, providing thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions.
