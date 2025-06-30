M12 panel mount connectors

Compact, robust and standardised connection solutions play a key role in automation technology, industrial communication and drive technology. Panel mount connectors, in particular, must be adaptable to a wide range of requirements. binder, a specialist in industrial circular connectors, offers a particularly wide range of M12 panel mount connectors for this area of application. The portfolio covers a wide variety of codings, connection types, materials and fastening solutions, thus offering maximum design freedom for integration into devices and systems.

M12 panel mount connectors from binder are used wherever signals, data or power need to be safely integrated into a device or housing. Typical applications can be found in manufacturing and automation technology, in control cabinets, sensors, drives, or in railway and building technology.

The panel mount solutions are also ideal for applications in robotics – for example, on joints for connecting sensors – in automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems and logistics systems, and in agricultural machinery for harsh environmental conditions where they could be used for the decentralised control of lighting, air conditioning or access systems.

Thanks to different codings (A, B, D, K, L, S, T and X), numerous protocols and requirements can be covered; A-coded variants are suitable for CAN bus and IO-Link applications, while B-coded variants are used for Profibus applications, and D- and X-coded panel mounts have been developed for Industrial Ethernet protocols such as PROFINET. K- and S-coded variants are predestined for AC applications up to 630 V AC, with L- and T-coded solutions for DC up to 63 V.

In addition to straight and angled versions, the product variants also include different connection types. These range from stranded wires to soldering and THT technology, through to THR and SMT, which enable fully automated PCB assembly. Materials such as stainless steel, plastic or metal ensure design flexibility. Protection classes up to IP69K are available.

