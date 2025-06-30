Compact, robust and standardised connection solutions play a key role in automation technology, industrial communication and drive technology. Panel mount connectors, in particular, must be adaptable to a wide range of requirements. binder, a specialist in industrial circular connectors, offers a particularly wide range of M12 panel mount connectors for this area of application. The portfolio covers a wide variety of codings, connection types, materials and fastening solutions, thus offering maximum design freedom for integration into devices and systems.
M12 panel mount connectors from binder are used wherever signals, data or power need to be safely integrated into a device or housing. Typical applications can be found in manufacturing and automation technology, in control cabinets, sensors, drives, or in railway and building technology.
The panel mount solutions are also ideal for applications in robotics – for example, on joints for connecting sensors – in automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems and logistics systems, and in agricultural machinery for harsh environmental conditions where they could be used for the decentralised control of lighting, air conditioning or access systems.
Thanks to different codings (A, B, D, K, L, S, T and X), numerous protocols and requirements can be covered; A-coded variants are suitable for CAN bus and IO-Link applications, while B-coded variants are used for Profibus applications, and D- and X-coded panel mounts have been developed for Industrial Ethernet protocols such as PROFINET. K- and S-coded variants are predestined for AC applications up to 630 V AC, with L- and T-coded solutions for DC up to 63 V.
In addition to straight and angled versions, the product variants also include different connection types. These range from stranded wires to soldering and THT technology, through to THR and SMT, which enable fully automated PCB assembly. Materials such as stainless steel, plastic or metal ensure design flexibility. Protection classes up to IP69K are available.
High current and voltage interconnect Hiconnex
Interconnection
The 972 series interconnect from Glenair ensures peak performance for the latest specification requirements in high-current, high-voltage, and high-frequency commercial aircraft applications.
Read more...New connector for Push-X technology Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact is extending the series of PCB connectors with innovative Push-X technology to include a new connector for conductor cross-sections up to 2,5 mm2.
Read more...Safe connection under load Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
The ArcZero DC connectors from Phoenix Contact can be safely connected and disconnected under load, providing operators with reliable protection against hazardous electric arcs.
Read more...Time-To-Market interconnect solutions
Interconnection
TTM Technologies are at the forefront of electrified powertrains, vehicle charging stations, and energy storage solutions, providing thermal management, high-current capabilities, and specialised solutions.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.