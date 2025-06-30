Non-contact safety door switch

30 June 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products





OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations. These switches are vital for stopping machinery immediately upon the opening of an access door, safeguarding workers and minimising the risk of accidents around active equipment.

The D40A-2 features Hall effect detection combined with coded magnetic actuators, which enhance operational reliability while simultaneously lowering wiring costs and simplifying installation procedures. This innovative design allows manufacturers to integrate the system seamlessly with minimal effort. Its versatile design is compatible with both swinging and sliding doors, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. These applications include single wafer cleaners, which require precision and cleanliness, filling machines that prioritise high efficiency and accuracy, as well as robotics in manufacturing environments where adaptability and robust performance are essential.

The D40A-2 meets the highest safety standards (PL e/Cat. 4), providing strong protection even in complex industrial environments. One of its key features is the ability to connect up to 30 switches in series over distances of up to 200 metres. This capability greatly boosts operational efficiency, allowing manufacturers to secure multiple access points with just a single safety controller. Furthermore, the D40A-2 includes advanced diagnostic features, such as an auxiliary output for relay operation, which streamlines both monitoring and troubleshooting. It also offers flexible configuration options, accommodating PNP as well as bipolar NPN/PNP setups, making it adaptable to various system needs and ensuring smooth integration across different industrial applications.

The D40A-2 features a label-free design with direct laser marking, making it a perfect fit for the stringent hygiene and durability requirements of industries like food and beverage manufacturing. With an IP66/IP67 water-resistant rating, the D40A-2 has outstanding resilience against high-pressure water jets, which is essential in settings where thorough cleaning is crucial.

Credit(s)

Omron Electronics





