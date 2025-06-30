Non-contact safety door switch

OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations. These switches are vital for stopping machinery immediately upon the opening of an access door, safeguarding workers and minimising the risk of accidents around active equipment.
The D40A-2 features Hall effect detection combined with coded magnetic actuators, which enhance operational reliability while simultaneously lowering wiring costs and simplifying installation procedures. This innovative design allows manufacturers to integrate the system seamlessly with minimal effort. Its versatile design is compatible with both swinging and sliding doors, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. These applications include single wafer cleaners, which require precision and cleanliness, filling machines that prioritise high efficiency and accuracy, as well as robotics in manufacturing environments where adaptability and robust performance are essential.
The D40A-2 meets the highest safety standards (PL e/Cat. 4), providing strong protection even in complex industrial environments. One of its key features is the ability to connect up to 30 switches in series over distances of up to 200 metres. This capability greatly boosts operational efficiency, allowing manufacturers to secure multiple access points with just a single safety controller. Furthermore, the D40A-2 includes advanced diagnostic features, such as an auxiliary output for relay operation, which streamlines both monitoring and troubleshooting. It also offers flexible configuration options, accommodating PNP as well as bipolar NPN/PNP setups, making it adaptable to various system needs and ensuring smooth integration across different industrial applications.
The D40A-2 features a label-free design with direct laser marking, making it a perfect fit for the stringent hygiene and durability requirements of industries like food and beverage manufacturing. With an IP66/IP67 water-resistant rating, the D40A-2 has outstanding resilience against high-pressure water jets, which is essential in settings where thorough cleaning is crucial.
Transporting and storing lithium-ion batteries
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Lithium-ion batteries have become ubiquitous in modern life, but along with their benefits comes a serious challenge: these batteries pose fire and safety risks and are classified as dangerous goods for transport.
Read more...RF shield box to 12 GHz Vepac Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The HDRF-1467-S from RF Electronics has a thick RF-absorbing foam that deadens standing waves and reflections to provide more than 100 dB of isolation.
Read more...Multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies RFiber Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPS cable assemblies (WMCS Series) provide a wide range of multiple coaxial connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 26,5, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations.
Read more...Building the control panels of the future Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels that are designed precisely and assembled to manage machines, processes and equipment across different industries.
Read more...What’s the big deal with DPL? Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The dynamic performance layer (DPL) forms a key part of the construction of Nitrowave coaxial cables, Samtec’s range of high-performance RF solutions for microwave and mmWave applications.
Read more...AI domain-specific architecture Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Designing a new product is often an exercise in priorities, carefully balancing a range of capabilities to obtain the best overall result.
Read more...DC to 40 GHz termination RF Design
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The TS400HM from Inmet by Spectrum Control is a 50 O termination that operates from DC to 40 GHz, and can handle an average input power of 1 W.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.