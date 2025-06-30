NKK’s new easy installation Panel Mount Assembly (the BYB201-470) consists of a printed circuit board, resistor, connector, and a straight PC adaptor. It’s ready to connect with a single pole YB2 switch (sold separately). Custom assemblies are available for the double pole models in YB2, as well as for other switch types with pushbutton, toggle, and rocker actuators.
The panel mount assembly has the following benefits:
• Convenient as it simplifies installation of the switch board. It facilitates drop-in HMI functionality by joining with the connector.
• Economical because it eliminates the need to create a new design. The switch inserts directly into built-in adaptor.
• Efficient as the board requires no terminal soldering.
• It has a compact size PCB: 18,29 x 29,97 mm (W x H).
