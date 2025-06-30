Single channel, programmable PSU

Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments. Due to their high energy efficiency, the power supplies remain cool and quiet, even at maximum load.
Practical interfaces and connectors allow users to work quickly and conveniently with the series, even in 19-inch racks. Developers and industrial users benefit from useful functions such as the sequenced start of channels, and the EasyArb and EasyRamp functions that are directly programmable on the device. Also integrated on the PSUs are an analogue input for external control of voltage values, an external trigger input for controlling channels and arbitrary steps, a comprehensive range of logging functions, and an integrated energy meter.
The NGC101 has an output voltage range of 0 to 32 V, a maximum current of 10 A, with a corresponding maximum output power of 33 W. The outputs are galvanically isolated, floating and protected against overloading and short circuits. Other protections include overvoltage, overpower, and overtemperature.
The unit allows for communication over a built-in standard USB and LAN interface.
