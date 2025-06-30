Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Single channel, programmable PSU

30 June 2025 Test & Measurement

Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments. Due to their high energy efficiency, the power supplies remain cool and quiet, even at maximum load.

Practical interfaces and connectors allow users to work quickly and conveniently with the series, even in 19-inch racks. Developers and industrial users benefit from useful functions such as the sequenced start of channels, and the EasyArb and EasyRamp functions that are directly programmable on the device. Also integrated on the PSUs are an analogue input for external control of voltage values, an external trigger input for controlling channels and arbitrary steps, a comprehensive range of logging functions, and an integrated energy meter.

The NGC101 has an output voltage range of 0 to 32 V, a maximum current of 10 A, with a corresponding maximum output power of 33 W. The outputs are galvanically isolated, floating and protected against overloading and short circuits. Other protections include overvoltage, overpower, and overtemperature.

The unit allows for communication over a built-in standard USB and LAN interface.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9055
Email: [email protected]
www: www.eexpress.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp Express


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Next-gen LineScan camera
Eagle Africa Technology Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.

Read more...
Ultra-portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.

Read more...
Why your next oscilloscope should be PC-based
Comtest Test & Measurement
For decades, traditional benchtop oscilloscopes have been a cornerstone of engineering, offering reliability, precision, and familiarity. However, as technology evolves, so do the tools we rely on.

Read more...
Versatile 3-in-1 instrument
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.

Read more...
Analyser and voltmeter capability added to portable instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company had added Vector Network Analyzer and Vector Voltmeter measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments.

Read more...
Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes
NuVision Electronics Test & Measurement
Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, Marktech’s optoelectronic lineup serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets.

Read more...
MEMS air quality sensor
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality.

Read more...
Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
Electrocomp Express DSP, Micros & Memory
The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer builds on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, delivering a 2-3x increase in CPU performance.

Read more...
Telemetry retrofit for sustainable resource management
CST Electronics Test & Measurement
AquaMeter is a cost-effective secure telemetry retrofit that can easily be added to hundreds of millions of legacy mechanical water meters.

Read more...
True-RMS clamp meter measures 2500 A
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 376 FC True-RMS Clamp Meter with iFlex is the most advanced troubleshooting tool for industrial and commercial electricians.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved