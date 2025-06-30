Next-gen LineScan camera

LYNRED, through its subsidiary New Imaging Technologies (NIT), has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor specifically designed for the inspection of silicon wafers, solar panels, and waste management. Building on the success of NIT’s previous solutions, LiSaSWIR Camera delivers significantly enhanced performance, offering higher sensitivity, faster image acquisition, and improved cost-efficiency.

It delivers high-resolution imaging at high speeds, ideal for critical applications such as silicon wafer and solar panel inspection, hot glass monitoring on industrial conveyor belts, and waste sorting operations. Compared to its predecessor, LiSa Cam V1, LiSaSWIR offers:

• Double the sensitivity.

• 30% faster readout speed.

• Integrated IWR (Integration While Read) function enabling over 100% increase in operational speed.

The 2048x1 pixel structure (8 µm pixel pitch) is optimised for compatibility with standard 1,1-inch optical format lenses, widely used in industrial inspection. This unique configuration ensures a strategic market position by aligning with industry-standard optics.

