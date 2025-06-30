Categories

Ultra-portable spectrum analyser

30 June 2025 Test & Measurement


The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz. It features a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth and is powered by a state-of-the-art AMD Z1 Extreme CPU, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds up to 5,1 GHz, enabling rapid signal processing and making it an essential tool for field technicians and engineers. Running on Windows 11, the analyser is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage, enabling it to efficiently run SAStudio4 software alongside other demanding applications, such as MATLAB. This enables professionals to perform complex, multitask signal analyses with speed and accuracy.

The PXN-400Z has a versatile application programming interface (API), which supports secondary development without requiring exclusive use of Harogic’s SAStudio4 software. Despite its powerful capabilities, the device remains ultra-portable, weighing just 1,1 kg and featuring an 8,8-inch display, making it ideal for demanding field environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


