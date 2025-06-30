Ultra-portable spectrum analyser

The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz. It features a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth and is powered by a state-of-the-art AMD Z1 Extreme CPU, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds up to 5,1 GHz, enabling rapid signal processing and making it an essential tool for field technicians and engineers. Running on Windows 11, the analyser is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage, enabling it to efficiently run SAStudio4 software alongside other demanding applications, such as MATLAB. This enables professionals to perform complex, multitask signal analyses with speed and accuracy.
The PXN-400Z has a versatile application programming interface (API), which supports secondary development without requiring exclusive use of Harogic’s SAStudio4 software. Despite its powerful capabilities, the device remains ultra-portable, weighing just 1,1 kg and featuring an 8,8-inch display, making it ideal for demanding field environments.
Single channel, programmable PSU Electrocomp Express
Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.
Read more...Next-gen LineScan camera Eagle Africa Technology
Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.
Read more...Versatile 3-in-1 instrument Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.
Read more...MEMS air quality sensor Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality.
Read more...Multi-channel downconverter Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
Read more...Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps.
