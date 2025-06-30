Why your next oscilloscope should be PC-based

30 June 2025 Test & Measurement

USB oscilloscopes are rapidly becoming the ‘go-to’ choice for engineers around the globe. They offer a cutting-edge, adaptable alternative that is redefining test and measurement.

One interface, every scope

Switching between different test equipment can disrupt workflows and drain productivity, especially when engineers must relearn unfamiliar software for each device. That is where the PicoScope 7 Software steps in. Having a single, unified interface for all the company’s real-time oscilloscopes – ranging from 10 MHz to 3 GHz – enables a team to work smarter, not harder. From entry-level models to high-performance solutions, the same intuitive platform adapts as needs grow.

This streamlines training, enables seamless upgrades to higher bandwidth models, and provides a consistent workflow. Familiarity with the interface means a faster setup, easier analysis, and uniform reporting.

Test anywhere, anytime

A traditional benchtop oscilloscope is fundamentally quite big because of the built-in screen. For engineers on the go, bulky benchtop oscilloscopes can be impractical and difficult to transport.

PicoScopes have been designed with mobility in mind. Compact enough to fit in a laptop bag, PicoScopes make it easy to bring the power of the lab to the field. Many models are USB-powered, so even when testing is performed in remote locations, PicoScope is ready.

Capture what matters

With PicoScope’s deep memory and waveform buffer, analysis of data is efficient. The scopes are designed from the ground up with memory segmentation in mind, ensuring every captured waveform focuses on what matters. By slicing capture memory, PicoScopes maximise efficiency and enable frame-to-frame analysis of what matters. This allows for efficient waveform capture and faster analysis.

Decode without limits

Every PicoScope is bundled with all serial protocol decoding options included as standard. This enables data to be decoded into user-defined strings for faster insights and analysis. Whether working with I2C, MODBUS, CANXL, 10BASE-T1S or another protocol, PicoScope decodes them all, and new protocols are continually being added to its repertoire.

Automation made simple

The PicoScope 7 software also provides Actions and Events allowing an engineer to setup automated test sequences quickly and intuitively with no programming skills required. Events like measurement pass/fail conditions or mask violations to trigger actions like capturing data, exporting results or launching external applications can be used.

PicoScope also provides an API to allow engineers to write their own applications. C-based DLLs provide direct, low-latency communication, delivering data faster than traditional SCPI-based solutions. Example code for interfacing to third-party software is available on the Pico GitHub, with examples in LabView, MATLAB, Excel, C, C#, C++, VB.NET and Python.

Credit(s)

Comtest





