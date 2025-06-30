Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Why your next oscilloscope should be PC-based

30 June 2025 Test & Measurement

USB oscilloscopes are rapidly becoming the ‘go-to’ choice for engineers around the globe. They offer a cutting-edge, adaptable alternative that is redefining test and measurement.

One interface, every scope

Switching between different test equipment can disrupt workflows and drain productivity, especially when engineers must relearn unfamiliar software for each device. That is where the PicoScope 7 Software steps in. Having a single, unified interface for all the company’s real-time oscilloscopes – ranging from 10 MHz to 3 GHz – enables a team to work smarter, not harder. From entry-level models to high-performance solutions, the same intuitive platform adapts as needs grow.

This streamlines training, enables seamless upgrades to higher bandwidth models, and provides a consistent workflow. Familiarity with the interface means a faster setup, easier analysis, and uniform reporting.

Test anywhere, anytime

A traditional benchtop oscilloscope is fundamentally quite big because of the built-in screen. For engineers on the go, bulky benchtop oscilloscopes can be impractical and difficult to transport.

PicoScopes have been designed with mobility in mind. Compact enough to fit in a laptop bag, PicoScopes make it easy to bring the power of the lab to the field. Many models are USB-powered, so even when testing is performed in remote locations, PicoScope is ready.

Capture what matters

With PicoScope’s deep memory and waveform buffer, analysis of data is efficient. The scopes are designed from the ground up with memory segmentation in mind, ensuring every captured waveform focuses on what matters. By slicing capture memory, PicoScopes maximise efficiency and enable frame-to-frame analysis of what matters. This allows for efficient waveform capture and faster analysis.

Decode without limits

Every PicoScope is bundled with all serial protocol decoding options included as standard. This enables data to be decoded into user-defined strings for faster insights and analysis. Whether working with I2C, MODBUS, CANXL, 10BASE-T1S or another protocol, PicoScope decodes them all, and new protocols are continually being added to its repertoire.

Automation made simple

The PicoScope 7 software also provides Actions and Events allowing an engineer to setup automated test sequences quickly and intuitively with no programming skills required. Events like measurement pass/fail conditions or mask violations to trigger actions like capturing data, exporting results or launching external applications can be used.

PicoScope also provides an API to allow engineers to write their own applications. C-based DLLs provide direct, low-latency communication, delivering data faster than traditional SCPI-based solutions. Example code for interfacing to third-party software is available on the Pico GitHub, with examples in LabView, MATLAB, Excel, C, C#, C++, VB.NET and Python.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Single channel, programmable PSU
Electrocomp Express Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.

Read more...
Next-gen LineScan camera
Eagle Africa Technology Test & Measurement
New Imaging Technologies has launched the new LiSaSWIR, its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor.

Read more...
Ultra-portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.

Read more...
Versatile 3-in-1 instrument
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.

Read more...
What is solar I-V curve?
Comtest Multimedia, Videos
A solar I-V (current-voltage) curve is a graph that visually represents the relationship between the current and voltage produced by a solar cell or panel under specific conditions.

Read more...
Analyser and voltmeter capability added to portable instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Company had added Vector Network Analyzer and Vector Voltmeter measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments.

Read more...
Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes
NuVision Electronics Test & Measurement
Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, Marktech’s optoelectronic lineup serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets.

Read more...
MEMS air quality sensor
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality.

Read more...
Telemetry retrofit for sustainable resource management
CST Electronics Test & Measurement
AquaMeter is a cost-effective secure telemetry retrofit that can easily be added to hundreds of millions of legacy mechanical water meters.

Read more...
True-RMS clamp meter measures 2500 A
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 376 FC True-RMS Clamp Meter with iFlex is the most advanced troubleshooting tool for industrial and commercial electricians.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved