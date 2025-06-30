Versatile 3-in-1 instrument

30 June 2025 Test & Measurement

The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator (AFG) and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) with advanced sequencer functionality.

These three different features expand the capabilities of the HW adopting two different technologies: Improved DDS in AFG mode and variable clock, true-arbitrary technology in AWG mode. The AFG mode allows the user to change all the parameters glitch free on-the-fly, preserving the waveform shape.

The AWG mode lets the user create complex waveform scenarios of analogue and digital patterns, insert them in a sequence, and apply loops, jumps, and conditional branches.

The AWG-2000 provides 180 MHz bandwidth, up to 12 VPP output range and up to 512 Msample memory depth with up to 512 Mpoints of waveform memory on each channel. Both the analogue and digital signals are fully synchronised. This makes the instruments ideal for use in automotive, IoT, and medical applications.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





