Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Why wait to automate

30 June 2025 Circuit & System Protection


Ageing plants, mines, and manufacturing facilities often operate with little to no real-time monitoring or fault detection, yet full-scale automation can feel expensive, risky, or out of reach. That is where NewElec is stepping in. Its Why Wait to Automate initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI/PLC and improved uptime by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays, without replacing existing MCCs or rewiring the plant.

Whether legacy control panels or outdated protection devices are being used, NewElec’s retrofit-ready relays help improve performance, reduce risk, and lay the groundwork for future upgrades.

The benefits of NewElec’s retrofit solutions:

• Extend equipment life by 20 to 30 years with real-time monitoring and early fault detection, which reduces motor strain.

• Enable smarter maintenance decisions by tracking performance trends.

• Improve energy efficiency by monitoring kVA and kVAR metrics to optimise load usage and cut unnecessary energy waste.

• Support safety and compliance by meeting industrial regulations.

• Plant status check from a safe location within the substation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Clearing the Static: Effectively control static in your workplace
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Controlling electrostatic discharge in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control program involves various measures and tests.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD component safety in storage and transportation
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive containers create a Faraday cage effect, safely channelling electrostatic charges away from the components inside.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Cleaning in an ESD-protected area
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Cleaning in a protected electrostatic discharge area is a critical task to maintain the integrity of sensitive electronic components and prevent damage caused by static electricity.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Key principles of ESD control in electronics manufacturing
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Effectively managing electrostatic discharge is essential in electronics manufacturing to ensure not only product reliability, but also worker safety.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Three steps for a dry ESD packaging system
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
For optimal storage, it’s essential to complete the dry-packaging system by adding Desiccant Packs and Humidity Indicator Cards.

Read more...
Ensuring safety with earth leakage protection
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
Earth leakage protection helps mitigate the risks of electric shocks, fires, and equipment damage by swiftly identifying faults and disconnecting the power supply, thus safeguarding both human lives and machinery.

Read more...
Suppressing EMI with filters
Vepac Electronics Circuit & System Protection
EMI/RFI filters play an important role in reducing the high-frequency noise that is generated by various electrical and electronic devices.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved