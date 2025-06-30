Ageing plants, mines, and manufacturing facilities often operate with little to no real-time monitoring or fault detection, yet full-scale automation can feel expensive, risky, or out of reach. That is where NewElec is stepping in. Its Why Wait to Automate initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI/PLC and improved uptime by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays, without replacing existing MCCs or rewiring the plant.
Whether legacy control panels or outdated protection devices are being used, NewElec’s retrofit-ready relays help improve performance, reduce risk, and lay the groundwork for future upgrades.
The benefits of NewElec’s retrofit solutions:
• Extend equipment life by 20 to 30 years with real-time monitoring and early fault detection, which reduces motor strain.
• Enable smarter maintenance decisions by tracking performance trends.
• Improve energy efficiency by monitoring kVA and kVAR metrics to optimise load usage and cut unnecessary energy waste.
• Support safety and compliance by meeting industrial regulations.
• Plant status check from a safe location within the substation.
