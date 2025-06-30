SMT-mountable card connectors
30 June 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik introduces four new SMT-mountable card connectors and expands its range with solutions for the smallest packages. The four Nano SIM and microSD card connectors feature high-quality workmanship with partially gold-plated contacts and their impressive number of mating cycles mean they have a very long service life. Besides telecommunications applications, SIM cards also play a major role in the Internet of Things, as decentralised IoT devices and sensors often use mobile networks to connect to the internet.
The new card connectors from Würth Elektronik are each available in two mechanical versions. The WR-CRD Nano SIM Card Connector Push-Push features the familiar spring mechanism, whereby the card is pressed deeper into the slot to release the mechanism. It can be actuated at least 3000 times. The WR-CRD Nano SIM Card Connector Hinge has a mechanism that withstands no fewer than 5000 mating cycles.
The microSD cards are available in the WR-CRD MicroSD Card Connector Push-Pull and WR-CRD MicroSD Card Connector Push-Push versions. The Push-Pull version in which the card is held in the connector by friction alone withstands 5000 mating cycles. Würth Elektronik’s Push-Push version featuring card detection achieves a durability of 10 000 mating cycles.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
