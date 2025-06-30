Enhanced breaker status and communication module

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its new Breaker Status and Communication Module (BSCM) Modbus SL/ULP, which delivers enhanced performance, improved connectivity, and simplified integration for power distribution systems. Launched officially at this year’s Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF 2025), the new BSCM is a direct replacement for the company’s legacy BSCM (LV434205).
The new product offers full backward compatibility, including continued support for the existing Universal Logic Plug (ULP) architecture. To ensure a smooth transition, the legacy BSCM will remain available while stocks last.
According to Tshepo Malalane, offer specialist, power products at Schneider Electric, the offering represents an important leap in efficiency and simplicity. “The new BSCM makes it easier for users to implement digital monitoring and control into their Schneider Electric ComPacT NSX circuit breakers. It offers plug-and-play installation, flexible communication modes, and greater system sustainability,” he says.
The BSCM operates at 24 V DC, drawing just 40 mA (0,96 W consumption). The unit is compactly housed within the circuit breaker behind the front cover. It monitors open/close position (O/F), trip status (SD), and fault events (SDE), and enables remote operation via control functions.
This new BSCM is ideal for panel builders, OEMs, and facility managers seeking a simplified, future-proof solution that maintains continuity with existing systems, while unlocking new digital capabilities.
Heat-resistant LEDs
Opto-Electronics
Würth Elektronik’s new RGB LEDs are characterised by excellent heat resistance with an insensitivity to temperatures from -40 to 100°C making them ideal solutions for reliable, colour-variable lighting in applications at high operating temperatures.
Read more...PhotoMOS relays Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry ensures excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance.
Read more...Ultra-high speed photo detection
Opto-Electronics
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
Read more...High-speed lasers RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
Read more...Halo mid-board optical transceiver Spectrum Concepts
Opto-Electronics
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors.
Read more...PIN photodiode with integrated lens RFiber Solutions
Opto-Electronics
The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm, that is optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.