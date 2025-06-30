Categories

Enhanced breaker status and communication module

30 June 2025 Opto-Electronics


Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its new Breaker Status and Communication Module (BSCM) Modbus SL/ULP, which delivers enhanced performance, improved connectivity, and simplified integration for power distribution systems. Launched officially at this year’s Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF 2025), the new BSCM is a direct replacement for the company’s legacy BSCM (LV434205).

The new product offers full backward compatibility, including continued support for the existing Universal Logic Plug (ULP) architecture. To ensure a smooth transition, the legacy BSCM will remain available while stocks last.

According to Tshepo Malalane, offer specialist, power products at Schneider Electric, the offering represents an important leap in efficiency and simplicity. “The new BSCM makes it easier for users to implement digital monitoring and control into their Schneider Electric ComPacT NSX circuit breakers. It offers plug-and-play installation, flexible communication modes, and greater system sustainability,” he says.

The BSCM operates at 24 V DC, drawing just 40 mA (0,96 W consumption). The unit is compactly housed within the circuit breaker behind the front cover. It monitors open/close position (O/F), trip status (SD), and fault events (SDE), and enables remote operation via control functions.

This new BSCM is ideal for panel builders, OEMs, and facility managers seeking a simplified, future-proof solution that maintains continuity with existing systems, while unlocking new digital capabilities.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


