Module for smart city and smart utility devices

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the Quectel KCM0A5S, a high-performance Wi-SUN module designed for smart applications such as street lighting, precision agriculture, industrial IoT, smart meters and smart cities. Based on Silicon Labs EFR32FG25, a sub-GHz low power wireless System on Chip, and featuring an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 97,5 MHz, the module includes built-in 256 kB RAM and 2 MB Flash memory, ensuring efficient performance.
The Quectel KCM0A5S supports the Wi-SUN Field Area Network 1.1 protocol and operates across the 470-928 MHz frequency range. It offers flexible deployment capabilities, supporting both router and leaf node configurations in standalone SoC mode, as well as acting as a border router.
Wi-SUN offers high speed bandwidth at up to 2,4 Mbps with OFDM modulation. The technology is easily expandable and can support thousands of nodes. Its self-forming and self-healing mesh eliminates single point of failure networks and simplifies deployment.
SMT-mountable card connectors
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik introduces four new SMT-mountable Nano SIM and microSD card connectors and expands its range with solutions for the smallest packages.
Ultra-low-power wireless module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module that supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.
Quectel partners with GEODNET
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has partnered with GEODNET to deliver Quectel's Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) correction services, enabling high-precision positioning for IoT applications.
Dual-band GNSS antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Accura GVLB258.A, is a passive, dual-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance antenna for high precision GNSS accuracy and fast positioning.
What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.
Futureproofing IoT connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A managed private APN assigns every device to an isolated carrier slice, producing a single ingress to the enterprise network, with traffic bypassing shared internet paths and reducing exposure.
Extra slim 2,4 GHz radio module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thyone I radio module from Würth Elektronik now has a little sibling: Thyone-e, which takes up 30% less space and represents a cost-effective alternative for applications in which the long-range mode is not required.
Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs' SiWx917M SoC is the company's lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity.
