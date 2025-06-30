Module for smart city and smart utility devices

30 June 2025





Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the Quectel KCM0A5S, a high-performance Wi-SUN module designed for smart applications such as street lighting, precision agriculture, industrial IoT, smart meters and smart cities. Based on Silicon Labs EFR32FG25, a sub-GHz low power wireless System on Chip, and featuring an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 97,5 MHz, the module includes built-in 256 kB RAM and 2 MB Flash memory, ensuring efficient performance.

The Quectel KCM0A5S supports the Wi-SUN Field Area Network 1.1 protocol and operates across the 470-928 MHz frequency range. It offers flexible deployment capabilities, supporting both router and leaf node configurations in standalone SoC mode, as well as acting as a border router.

Wi-SUN offers high speed bandwidth at up to 2,4 Mbps with OFDM modulation. The technology is easily expandable and can support thousands of nodes. Its self-forming and self-healing mesh eliminates single point of failure networks and simplifies deployment.

