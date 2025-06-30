Categories

Microchip enhances digital signal controller lineup

30 June 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

Evolving security and functional safety demands, coupled with the growing complexity of real-time embedded applications, are driving designers to seek innovative solutions that deliver greater accuracy, improved reliability and compliance with industry standards. To address these challenges, Microchip Technology has added the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller (DSC) families to its dsPIC33A DSC product line. The devices enable the implementation of computation-intensive control algorithms for improved energy efficiency in motor control, AI server power supplies, energy storage systems and complex sensor signal processing with ML-based inferencing.

The dsPIC33AK512MPS family delivers precise, high-speed control through industry-leading 78 ps high-resolution PWMs and low-latency 40 MSamples/s ADCs, enabling fast and accurate control loops essential for optimising the performance of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based DC-DC converters. These devices also include advanced security features, an integrated touch controller and a high pin count of up to 128 pins. The dsPIC33AK512MC family offers the same low-latency ADCs, but with a 1,25 ns PWM resolution, providing a cost-optimised solution for multi-motor control and complex embedded applications.


