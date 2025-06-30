Dual-range IMU with edge processing

30 June 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI





ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component. Capable of measuring events ranging from slight movements to intense impacts with equal accuracy, the new sensor enables enhanced features in devices such as wearables and sports trackers.

Alongside its advanced accelerometer architecture, the LSM6DSV80X also integrates a MEMS gyroscope and digital processing with sensor fusion low power (SFLP) technology that enables spatial orientation detection and gesture detection. In addition, ST’s machine learning core (MLC) and finite state machine (FSM) provide edge processing in the sensor to boost performance and save power.

The LSM60DSV80X comes in a 14-pin 2,5 x 3 x 0,86 mm LGA package.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





