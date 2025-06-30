Dual-range IMU with edge processing

ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component. Capable of measuring events ranging from slight movements to intense impacts with equal accuracy, the new sensor enables enhanced features in devices such as wearables and sports trackers.
Alongside its advanced accelerometer architecture, the LSM6DSV80X also integrates a MEMS gyroscope and digital processing with sensor fusion low power (SFLP) technology that enables spatial orientation detection and gesture detection. In addition, ST’s machine learning core (MLC) and finite state machine (FSM) provide edge processing in the sensor to boost performance and save power.
The LSM60DSV80X comes in a 14-pin 2,5 x 3 x 0,86 mm LGA package.
High-reliability isolation amplifiers EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The VIA series of isolation amplifiers from Vishay are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities.
Read more...Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators Conical Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels.
Read more...First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Read more...IMU with dual-sensing capability EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s 6-axis inertial measurement unit integrates a dual accelerometer up to 320g and embedded AI for activity tracking and high-impact sensing.
Read more...Plural data converter series
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.
Read more...Precision JFET op-amp Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.
Read more...KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
Read more...A new era in modular I/O solutions Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Aerospace and defence system designers are demanding scalable and high-performance I/O solutions and while traditional mezzanine standards have proven reliable, they often fall short of meeting modern bandwidth, size, and flexibility requirements.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.