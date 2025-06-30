Ultra-low-power wireless module

The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module. It supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, dynamic and static concurrent modes, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.
Based on the STM32WBA55UG wireless microcontroller, it provides best-in-class RF performance, thanks to its good receiver sensitivity and a high output power signal. Its low-power features enable extended battery lifetime for devices using small coin-cell batteries.
The STM32WBA5MMG’s core consists of an Arm 32-bit Cortex-M33 CPU with TrustZone, MPU, DSP, and FPU. It incorporates 1 MB Flash memory with ECC and 128 kB SRAM including 64 kB with parity check. The module includes 32 MHz and 32 kHz crystals, and it integrates an antenna.
SMT-mountable card connectors
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik introduces four new SMT-mountable Nano SIM and microSD card connectors and expands its range with solutions for the smallest packages.
Read more...Module for smart city and smart utility devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the Quectel KCM0A5S, a high-performance Wi-SUN module designed for smart applications such as street lighting, precision agriculture, industrial IoT, smart meters and smart cities.
Read more...16-channel multicell battery monitor Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
Read more...Quectel partners with GEODNET Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has partnered with GEODNET to deliver Quectel’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) correction services, enabling high-precision positioning for IoT applications.
Read more...Dual-band GNSS antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Accura GVLB258.A, is a passive, dual-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance antenna for high precision GNSS accuracy and fast positioning.
Read more...What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT? iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.
Read more...Futureproofing IoT connectivity SIMcontrol
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A managed private APN assigns every device to an isolated carrier slice, producing a single ingress to the enterprise network, with traffic bypassing shared internet paths and reducing exposure.
Read more...Extra slim 2,4 GHz radio module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thyone I radio module from Würth Elektronik now has a little sibling: Thyone-e, which takes up 30% less space and represents a cost-effective alternative for applications in which the long-range mode is not required.
