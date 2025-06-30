Ultra-low-power wireless module

30 June 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module. It supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, dynamic and static concurrent modes, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.

Based on the STM32WBA55UG wireless microcontroller, it provides best-in-class RF performance, thanks to its good receiver sensitivity and a high output power signal. Its low-power features enable extended battery lifetime for devices using small coin-cell batteries.

The STM32WBA5MMG’s core consists of an Arm 32-bit Cortex-M33 CPU with TrustZone, MPU, DSP, and FPU. It incorporates 1 MB Flash memory with ECC and 128 kB SRAM including 64 kB with parity check. The module includes 32 MHz and 32 kHz crystals, and it integrates an antenna.

Altron Arrow





