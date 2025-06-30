Powering Innovation eBook: Changing what’s possible

30 June 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vicor has released a new eBook that explains how its power solutions support customers and are constantly pushing the limits of what’s possible. This exclusive read, entitled ‘Changing what’s Possible,’ delves into how power dense Vicor modules enable many world-changing innovations across various sectors, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced computing, all of which are adopting 48 V architecture.

The new guide outlines the essential role of high-density power modules in optimising performance in applications which test the limits of power electronics. Through a range of case studies that highlight daunting power challenges, the eBook explains how thermally-adept Vicor power modules, in tandem with Vicor propriety technology and 48 V architectures, are capable of exceeding what is possible.

The eBook provides fresh insight and knowledge on different power architectures through practical examples, encouraging the adoption of best practices in power system design to push the boundaries of what is possible.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3FZdJVI





