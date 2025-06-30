Powering Innovation eBook: Changing what’s possible
30 June 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released a new eBook that explains how its power solutions support customers and are constantly pushing the limits of what’s possible. This exclusive read, entitled ‘Changing what’s Possible,’ delves into how power dense Vicor modules enable many world-changing innovations across various sectors, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced computing, all of which are adopting 48 V architecture.
The new guide outlines the essential role of high-density power modules in optimising performance in applications which test the limits of power electronics. Through a range of case studies that highlight daunting power challenges, the eBook explains how thermally-adept Vicor power modules, in tandem with Vicor propriety technology and 48 V architectures, are capable of exceeding what is possible.
The eBook provides fresh insight and knowledge on different power architectures through practical examples, encouraging the adoption of best practices in power system design to push the boundaries of what is possible.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3FZdJVI
Further reading:
16-channel multicell battery monitor
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
Read more...
Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo M3DN Series
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN Series allows for true redundancy, making it ideal for mission-critical applications.
Read more...
Automotive power-over-coax inductor
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has launched the ADL8030VA, a high-performance inductor designed specifically for power-over-coaxial applications.
Read more...
Rugged PSU for challenging conditions
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Read more...
Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.
Read more...
15 W power module with wide input range
Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s miniature power modules provide 15 W output and operate over a wide input range of 18-264 V AC or 18-375 V DC.
Read more...
Industrial-grade DIN rail PSU
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MTR960W is a reliable and cost-effective PSU option that delivers a solid 960 W of output power at 24?or 48 V DC.
Read more...
Energy harvesting and Matter for smarter homes
RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Qorvo’s collaboration with e-peas on the Matter Enabled Light Switch marks another significant step in advancing Matter adoption across the IoT industry.
Read more...
3-terminal filters for automotive applications
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has expanded its YFF series of 3-terminal filters for automotive applications to include higher voltages up to 35 V and higher capacitances up to 4,7 µF.
Read more...
Simple battery charger ICs for any chemistry
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC4162 is a highly integrated, high voltage multi-chemistry synchronous monolithic step-down battery charger and PowerPath manager with onboard telemetry functions and optional maximum power point tracking.
Read more...