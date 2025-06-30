AMD Vivado Design Suite 2025.1
30 June 2025
Design Automation
AMD Vivado Design Suite 2025.1 is here, and now with support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ and next-generation Versal devices. The latest release also delivers features to maximise FMAX for Versal SSIT devices as well as ease-of-use improvements for all families for IP integration and functional verification.
Release highlights include:
• Unified selective device installer for all Versal devices.
• Versal QoR enhancements.
• Flexible boot of processing systems in Versal devices.
• New AXI switch IP, a fully customisable RTL-based IP that serves as a bridge between the different AXI interface types.
• Two dedicated ‘Clocking and Reset’ and ‘Interrupt and AXI-4 Lite’ views in the IP Integrator.
• New addressing GUI for automatic grouping of the equivalent address spaces for Versal Prime Series Gen 2 and Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices.
• GUI support for report_dfx_summary, which provides direct access to data specific to DFX for enhanced debugging.
To download, visit https://bit.ly/4n3lV8q
