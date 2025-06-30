MCX C Series development board

30 June 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MCX C Series microcontrollers are powered by Arm Cortex-M0+ processors up to 48 MHz. The NXP Semiconductors MCX C are designed for energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making them ideal for general-purpose applications. Analogue I/O is handled by an onboard 16-bit ADC and a 12-bit DAC. Integrated connectivity includes 1x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, and various GPIOs with interrupt.

The FRDM-MCXC444 is a compact and scalable development board for rapid prototyping of MCX C444 MCU from NXP Semiconductors. It offers industry-standard headers for easy access to the MCU’s I/Os, integrated open-standard serial interfaces, and onboard MCU-Link debugger. The board is compatible with the Application Code Hub for software examples, which is available through the MCUXpresso Developer Experience.

The development board includes an Arduino, a MikroBUS, and a Pmod header. Integrated sensors include an accelerometer, visible light sensor, and hardware pushbuttons. An RGB LED and SLCD handle the output indication.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





