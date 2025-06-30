Categories

MCX C Series development board

30 June 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MCX C Series microcontrollers are powered by Arm Cortex-M0+ processors up to 48 MHz. The NXP Semiconductors MCX C are designed for energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making them ideal for general-purpose applications. Analogue I/O is handled by an onboard 16-bit ADC and a 12-bit DAC. Integrated connectivity includes 1x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, and various GPIOs with interrupt.

The FRDM-MCXC444 is a compact and scalable development board for rapid prototyping of MCX C444 MCU from NXP Semiconductors. It offers industry-standard headers for easy access to the MCU’s I/Os, integrated open-standard serial interfaces, and onboard MCU-Link debugger. The board is compatible with the Application Code Hub for software examples, which is available through the MCUXpresso Developer Experience.

The development board includes an Arduino, a MikroBUS, and a Pmod header. Integrated sensors include an accelerometer, visible light sensor, and hardware pushbuttons. An RGB LED and SLCD handle the output indication.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Further reading:

Microchip enhances digital signal controller lineup
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller families to its dsPIC33A DSC product line.

Read more...
Redefining entry-level MCUs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for multiple applications.

Read more...
Cutting-edge hybrid capacitors
Avnet Silica Passive Components
Panasonic Industry recently announced the launch of the ZVU Series Hybrid Capacitors, a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the escalating demands of advanced electronic systems.

Read more...
Microchip enhances TrustMANAGER platform
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Firmware over-the-air updates and remote cryptographic key management provide scalable solutions for addressing IoT security challenges.

Read more...
MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
EEPROMs for industrial and military markets
Vepac Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb.

Read more...
PLCnext – Open, IIoT-ready industrial platform
IOT Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
PLCnext can be used alongside an existing PLC system, collecting control system data via EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, or MODBUS, and can push this information to a cloud instance.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...










