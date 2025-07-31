From the editor's desk: Fostering a love for engineering through DIY projects

31 Jul 2025 Editor's Choice



Peter Howells, Editor

The STEM fields – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – are the engines of innovation and progress in any society. Yet, a worrying trend has emerged: I personally have witnessed many students turning away from these perceived ‘hard’ subjects, moving instead toward soft sciences and fields that seem less intimidating or more immediately rewarding. While the soft sciences have their place, the declining interest in engineering and technical disciplines threatens to weaken the foundations upon which technological sectors are built.

One of the most effective ways to reverse this trend is to cultivate a love for engineering early in life, and DIY electronics and projects are powerful tools in achieving this goal. When children and teenagers engage in hands-on projects – whether building a simple radio, programming a microcontroller, or assembling a robot – they begin to see engineering as a living, breathing discipline, rather than as a dry collection of formulae in a textbook. Through the tangible joy of building something that works, young learners discover the creativity, problem-solving, and work ethic that define engineering.

DIY electronics projects encourage exploration and experimentation, allowing learners to fail safely and try again until they succeed. This iterative process is the essence of engineering, fostering resilience and a mindset that views challenges as opportunities for learning rather than as barriers. Students who engage in building projects either at home, at school, or in maker clubs, often develop a sense of ownership over their learning. This importantly shifts their learning from passive consumption to active creation. They begin to ask questions like “How does this work?” and “How can I improve this?” – questions that lie at the heart of all engineering disciplines.

Another important benefit is that DIY projects can transform abstract STEM concepts into concrete understanding. Learning about Ohm’s Law in a physics class might seem irrelevant to many students, but seeing its application when designing a circuit to control an LED brings the theory to life. Similarly, programming a microcontroller to read a sensor and display a reading introduces learners to logical thinking and coding in a way that feels both purposeful and rewarding.

However, despite the many benefits, DIY electronics and engineering projects still remain on the periphery of many educational systems, often treated as extracurricular activities rather than as integral parts of the curriculum. To truly foster a love for engineering, more needs to be done. Schools can integrate hands-on electronics projects into science and technology lessons, providing kits and guided projects that allow students to build while they learn. Community makerspaces can partner with schools to offer workshops, mentorship, and access to tools that many schools may not have.

Universities need to realise the importance of hands-on learning and move away from the computer-based simulations to component-based projects, allowing students to actually get their hands dirty. Local engineering and electronics businesses can also get involved by sponsoring competitions or providing internship opportunities for students to work on real-world projects, a vital step currently missing in their education.

Parents have an equally vital role to play. Encouraging children to tinker, take apart old appliances under supervision, and build simple kits can foster a home environment that values exploration and learning by doing. Online platforms now provide countless resources, tutorials, and open-source projects that make it easier than ever for families to start an electronics project together.

If societies wish to secure their technological future, they must address the current disengagement from STEM subjects. Engineering should not be perceived as an exclusive field reserved for only the academically gifted or those who can endure years of dry theoretical study. It should be a vibrant, creative, and impactful discipline that can be made accessible to all through DIY engineering experiences.

By fostering a love of engineering through hands-on projects, we all can have a hand in inspiring a new generation of engineers and innovators. This approach will not only attract more budding scientists and engineers into the STEM fields, but also cultivate a society that understands, values, and contributes to the technologies that shape our world.

