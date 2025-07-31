Global semiconductor sales increase in May

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently announced global semiconductor sales were $59,0 billion during the month of May 2025, an increase of 19,8% compared to the May 2024 total of $49,2 billion and 3,5% more than the April 2025 total of $57,0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in May, edging above the previous month’s total and remaining well ahead of sales from the same month last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Growth in the global chip market continued to be fuelled by strong demand in the Americas and Asia Pacific/All Other regions.”

Regionally, year-to-year in May sales were up in the Americas (45,2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30,5%), China (20,5%), Japan (4,5%), and Europe (4,1%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (6,0%), China (5,4%), Europe (4,0%), the Americas (0,5%), and Japan (0,2%).

