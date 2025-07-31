New president for Avnet EMEA

31 Jul 2025 News





Avnet has appointed Gilles Beltran as president of Avnet EMEA. Currently president of Avnet Silica, one of Avnet’s European semiconductor specialist divisions, Gilles Beltran will be succeeding Slobodan Puljarevic and Mario Orlandi, who have co-led the EMEA region with distinction for seven years.

As the EMEA president, Gilles Beltran will have the presidents of the Avnet Abacus, EBV Elektronik, and Avnet Silica business units reporting to him. He joined Avnet Silica in 2002, bringing more than two decades of company-specific experience and know-how to this new role – including four years as president of Avnet Silica.

Phil Gallagher, CEO, Avnet, expressed his confidence in Gilles Beltran’s appointment, “Gilles’ extensive experience in electronics distribution and in-depth knowledge of Avnet’s internal processes make him the ideal candidate to steer Avnet EMEA towards new opportunities and growing success. His vision and passion are instrumental in our continuous collaboration and growth in the region.”

Gilles Beltran shared his enthusiasm about his new role, “I am excited to take on the presidency of Avnet EMEA and to join the Avnet Executive Leadership Team. This is a fantastic opportunity to build upon a strong foundation and to lead our talented team towards new opportunities in EMEA.”

For more information visit www.avnet.com





