Cape Town gears up for the debut of four premier industry expos

31 Jul 2025 Events

Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo – four of the country’s leading industry trade shows – will make their Western Cape debut from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

This inaugural Cape Town edition brings the highly successful format of the Johannesburg shows to the heart of Africa’s most dynamic innovation and technology ecosystem. It is more than just a change of scenery - it is a strategic move that offers exhibitors direct access to one of the continent’s fastest-growing and most tech-savvy markets.

“Cape Town is a powerhouse of innovation, entrepreneurial energy, and future-focused investment,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director from show organisers Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group. “With a robust tech corridor, growing demand for advanced safety and security solutions, and a thriving business environment, the city offers an ideal platform for companies wanting to showcase their offerings to a highly engaged regional audience.”

