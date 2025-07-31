DARPA sets new record for wireless power beaming

31 Jul 2025 News

The United States’ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency recently achieved a new record in transmitting energy over distance. In tests performed in New Mexico, the Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay (POWER) program team recorded over 800 W of power delivered for about 30 seconds with a laser beam crossing 8,6 kilometres. The greatest distance previously recorded was 230 W of average power for 25 seconds at 1,7 km.

The team used commercial ready-to-use solar cells placed within a receiver. As it takes in the laser beam, the receiver reflects the infrared radiation from a conical mirror onto the photovoltaic cells – which then turns that beam into usable electricity. While DARPA did not disclose what the total transmission power was, results show the ensuing output energy was about 800 W.

For more information visit www.darpa.mil





