Nordic Semiconductor acquires Memfault

31 Jul 2025 News

Nordic Semiconductor recently announced the acquisition of its long-term partner, Memfault Inc. This marks a major leap in Nordic’s evolution – from a hardware supplier to a complete solution partner.

Nordic is now able to provide a comprehensive platform that simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market. Throughout the product lifecycle, continuous software upgrades strengthen the security, performance, power consumption, and functionality of products in the field. This allows customers to focus on innovation – free from the burden of navigating fragmented and complex IoT ecosystems.

“This acquisition is a declaration of intent,” said Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor. “Together, we enable thousands of customers to continuously interact with millions of devices in the field.”

“We are setting a new standard in the global semiconductor landscape for integrating hardware, software, tools, and services. By combining Nordic’s ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions with Memfault’s cloud services, we are making it faster, simpler, and more secure to develop, maintain, and improve connected products through their entire lifecycle,” adds Wollan.

This acquisition underscores Nordic’s commitment to an exceptional customer experience. Nordic’s new software services will remove complexity and add value for thousands of customers who can now focus on product innovation.

