Trina storage demonstrates high efficiency and long-term reliability
31 Jul 2025
News
Trina Storage has released independently verified operational data from a 150 MW utility-scale agrivoltaic + storage project, confirming strong real-world performance in both efficiency and long-term reliability.
The project, part of a solar + storage hybrid renewable energy installation, has been in continuous operation for over a year. Performance evaluation was conducted by UL Solutions and the China Quality Certification Center (CQC), two globally recognised third-party authorities. Results show the system consistently achieved 95,2% DC-side efficiency and 87,1% system-level round-trip efficiency, placing it among the most efficient large-scale energy storage systems currently in operation.
The project is powered by Trina Storage’s Elementa Series, a smart, flexible energy storage solution built with Trina Storage’s proprietary in-house battery cells. Key system features include a smart thermal management system, which keeps cell temperature variation within 3°C, and auxiliary power consumption as low as 1,8%. Together, these capabilities reduce energy loss by approximately 30% compared to conventional systems and contribute an estimated 200 000 kWh of additional electricity annually, boosting overall output and returns.
For more information visit www.trinasolar.com
