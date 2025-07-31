Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks

31 Jul 2025 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Michael Buonassisi, Semtech.

In 2024, mobile network coverage of 3G or higher was available to 96% of the global population, with gaps in the least developed and landlocked developing countries. Even with high population coverage, there are still many geographic cellular coverage gaps since networks are concentrated in urban and suburban centres. Many rural and remote locations, even in developed nations, have spotty or limited cellular or LPWAN service.

Enter non-terrestrial networks, or NTNs. These networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks. They are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage, so they can serve an important role in emergency communications. NTNs are a great fit for outdoor use cases, such as tracking assets that are moving across geographies or networks such as logistics or livestock tracking, as well as connecting to fixed assets in remote areas like electrical infrastructure or oil and gas pipelines.

Satellites present the largest opportunity to extend cellular coverage, but there are many types of satellite communication technologies. Commercial network operators have chosen different technical approaches, so how can your organisation know which partnerships to pursue?

Technological approaches to satellite IoT

Operators with LEO and GEO satellite networks are taking one of two technological approaches, using either proprietary technology or direct-to-cell technology.

Proprietary technology includes infrastructure that is not commercially available to other operators. Whether that infrastructure is specialised satellites that connect directly to proprietary devices, terrestrial workstations, telematics devices, or a software platform, proprietary solutions offer an end-to-end experience. One example of a proprietary operator is ORBCOMM, which owns more than 30 LEO satellites and corresponding ground infrastructure.

NB-IoT over NTN: The 3GPP organisation develops specifications for all cellular technologies, including narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). NB-IoT has had global adoption and the last few 3GPP updates extended the standard to non-terrestrial networks. 3GPP Rel-19 provides a major step forward in the integration of NTNs with 5G by its inclusion of a complete gNodeB (gNB) on a satellite, which minimises the need for a ground network. Commercial operator Skylo uses legacy Viasat GEO satellites and existing devices for its NB-IoT NTN.

NTN LoRaWAN combines a mature LoRa ecosystem with GEO and LEO satellites, which act as LoRaWAN gateways in the sky. The use cases are sensor oriented, such as gathering real-time temperature and moisture data, monitoring electrical grid infrastructure for vibrations or water meters readings. At least three companies have commercialised these LoRaWAN NTNs, including EchoStar Mobile with GEO satellites, Lacuna space and Plan-S with LEO constellations.

Direct-to-cell technology uses LEO satellite systems that can communicate directly with commercially available cellular devices, bypassing cell towers on land. Cellular is then possible in rural, remote, or disaster areas. Depending on the operator, voice, text, and data communications are enabled. Starlink is one example, launching direct-to-cell services with over 320 specialised satellites, partnering with mobile carriers to use their existing licensed spectrum.

The future of IoT with non-terrestrial networks

Regardless of the IoT use case, coverage is always an issue. Companies must carefully plan for fallback depending on where in the world the application operates. Now there is the potential to have a fallback technology that will likely be available everywhere. This gives the benefits and scale of standard technologies with the ability to connect over satellite anywhere in the world.

The Semtech HL7810 and HL7812 did not need a hardware change to meet Skylo certification requirements; instead, a firmware update supplied all necessary technical changes. The modules that are already being used for LTE coverage now offer this additional capability with no additional hardware costs.

With Semtech 3rd generation LoRa chips the low power benefit of LoRaWAN now becomes available for direct to satellite connectivity, with the opportunity to keep full interoperability with terrestrial LoRaWAN networks.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High performance SDR design considerations
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder.

Read more...
Microtronix revives defunct cell phone plant
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.

Read more...
How smart components drive sustainable industrial efficiency
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.

Read more...
New SiC power MOSFET
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900?V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12?mO at 60?A.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Fostering a love for engineering through DIY projects
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
Many students are turning away from these perceived ‘hard’ STEM subjects, moving instead toward soft sciences and fields that seem less intimidating or more immediately rewarding.

Read more...
1D Time-of-Flight sensor
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ams OSRAM has introduced its TMF8806, a 1D Time-of-Flight sensor that has been developed to remove the barriers of previous single-zone dToF devices.

Read more...
Easy installation panel mount assembly
Future Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
NKK’s new easy installation Panel Mount Assembly (the BYB201-470) consists of a PCB, resistor, connector, and a straight PC adaptor.

Read more...
Microchip enhances digital signal controller lineup
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller families to its dsPIC33A DSC product line.

Read more...
Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.

Read more...
What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved