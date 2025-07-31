Power management IC for battery products
31 Jul 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor recently announced its new nPM1304 power management IC (PMIC). Building on the success of the well-established nPM1300, the nPM1304 offers the ideal solution for space-constrained applications that require small batteries. With small batteries come extremely tight energy budgets and demanding requirements on all functionality to operate at the lowest power possible.
The nPM1304 PMIC brings unique system management features and accurate fuel gauging for low-power and size-constrained applications. Nordic’s unique algorithm-based fuel gauge method uses voltage, current, and temperature monitoring, together with a mathematical battery model, to estimate battery state of charge. This method yields an accuracy comparable to that of dedicated fuel gauge devices such as coulomb counters, but without the additional power consumption and inherent error accumulation.
A dedicated fuel gauge device can use as much as 50 µA when the product is active and 7 µA in sleep mode. For a product with, for example, a 200 µA average current consumption, the traditional fuel gauging represents an unsustainable share of the total energy budget. With Nordic’s solution using 8 µA active and zero current in sleep, it provides accurate state-of-charge estimates with no noticeable shortening of battery life.
The nPM1304 charges single-cell Li-ion, Li-poly, and LiFePO4 batteries with a linear charging module that supports from 4 to 100 mA charge current and programmable from 3,5 to 4,65 V termination voltage. The battery charger features automatic thermal regulation with programmable maximum chip temperature during charging.
Further reading:
Next-gen power meter
Electrocomp Express
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VT-PWR-LV is a next-gen Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter for single, split, and three-phase systems.
Read more...
Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications
ASIC Design Services
Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers.
Read more...
New SiC power MOSFET
Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900?V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12?mO at 60?A.
Read more...
Fundamental motor control design challenges and solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Qorvo, featuring industry experts providing key insights into methods, power efficiency and integration solutions available for motor control applications.
Read more...
Powering Innovation eBook: Changing what’s possible
Power Electronics / Power Management
This exclusive read, entitled ‘Changing what’s Possible,’ delves into how power dense Vicor modules enable many world-changing innovations across various sectors.
Read more...
16-channel multicell battery monitor
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
Read more...
Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo M3DN Series
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN Series allows for true redundancy, making it ideal for mission-critical applications.
Read more...
Automotive power-over-coax inductor
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK has launched the ADL8030VA, a high-performance inductor designed specifically for power-over-coaxial applications.
Read more...
Rugged PSU for challenging conditions
Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Read more...
Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.
Read more...