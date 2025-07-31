Versatile PoE extender

Power over Ethernet is typically limited to a range of 100 meters due to cable capacity. For longer-distance PoE networking though, the GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is the ideal accessory – increasing capacity up to another 100 meters.
The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power and makes for an innovative and cost-effective PoE repeater. It allows for a network extension for any powered device such as WLAN access points, network cameras, or IP phones, with Gigabit high-speed for greater deployment flexibility.
The GP-101ET Extender can be connected to any IEEE 802.3at/af end-nodes where the IEEE 802.3at/af in-line Power over Ethernet port is supported. For peace of mind, it supports PoE short circuit protection to safeguard network devices and protect against damage.
New generation of SBCs
Computer/Embedded Technology
HardKernel’s new generation of ODROID H4-series SBCs are more powerful; offering higher performance and richer interfaces than previous generations.
Read more...Smallest 13th gen Intel SBC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
At just 86 x 55 mm, the de next-RAP8 continues AAEON’s run of producing record-breaking single-board computers with embedded Intel technology.
Read more...Ultra-portable spectrum analyser Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PXN-400Z from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser covering a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz with a 100 MHz analysis bandwidth.
Read more...Versatile 3-in-1 instrument Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The ARB Rider AWG-2000 is the cost-effective and powerful two or four channel arbitrary function generator and two or four channel arbitrary waveform generator with advanced sequencer functionality.
Read more...First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Read more...Multi-channel downconverter Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
Read more...Wi-Fi dongle supports 5 GHz band Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Edimax IEW-7811UTC is a dual-band 802.11ac USB adapter with a USB 2.0 connectivity that enables network connectivity with high-speed rates of up to 433 Mbps.
Read more...The importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing Vepac Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Contrast refers to the difference between the light signal that is transmitted through the fibre and the light signal that is received at the other end, and allows for the detection and measurement of small changes in physical parameters.
Read more...RF shield box to 12 GHz Vepac Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The HDRF-1467-S from RF Electronics has a thick RF-absorbing foam that deadens standing waves and reflections to provide more than 100 dB of isolation.
