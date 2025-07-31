Versatile PoE extender

31 Jul 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology





Power over Ethernet is typically limited to a range of 100 meters due to cable capacity. For longer-distance PoE networking though, the GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is the ideal accessory – increasing capacity up to another 100 meters.

The GP-101ET PoE+ Extender is a 1-port Gigabit PoE extender with plug and play installation requiring neither configuration nor extra electrical power and makes for an innovative and cost-effective PoE repeater. It allows for a network extension for any powered device such as WLAN access points, network cameras, or IP phones, with Gigabit high-speed for greater deployment flexibility.

The GP-101ET Extender can be connected to any IEEE 802.3at/af end-nodes where the IEEE 802.3at/af in-line Power over Ethernet port is supported. For peace of mind, it supports PoE short circuit protection to safeguard network devices and protect against damage.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





