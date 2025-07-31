Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

High stability Xsens IMU

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Xsens recently announced the launch of Xsens Avior, a lightweight, OEM form-factor inertial measurement unit with a compact 36,8 x 40 mm footprint, which offers enhanced performance in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The Xsens Avior is ideal for products manufactured in high volume thanks to its vertical 10x2-pin socket connector for simple board mounting, and its tolerance of any mounting orientation in all three axes. The product also eases design integration. It includes UART, CAN, SPI and I2C interfaces on-board, and supports RS232 and RS422 via the product’s development kit or an external transceiver.

Xsens has integrated a new generation of sensing components in the Avior, as well as advanced analogue filtering for higher stability and noise reduction, resulting in substantially better performance compared to the previous generation product. Heading accuracy is 1° RMS and roll and pitch accuracy is 0,2° RMS. Stability is also enhanced in the Xsens Avior; in-run bias stability in the gyroscope is 8°/hr, and accelerometer in-run bias stability is 15 μg.

Weighing just 35,2 g, the Xsens Avior is enclosed in a robust aluminium housing and has a rating of IP51 and an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C. The sensor is available in three versions:

• IMU providing calibrated inertial sensor data.

• Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) providing accurate, calibrated values for roll and pitch, and unreferenced yaw data.

• Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), providing accurate, calibrated roll and pitch values, and heading data referenced to true North.

The sensor’s small size, light weight, high performance and robust construction provide outstanding value in a wide range of applications.


Credit(s)

Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.

Read more...
Improving accuracy of outdoor devices
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In a real-world environment, accessing a direct satellite signal is not always possible, and it cannot be relied upon as the only solution to provide a device with accurate location at all times.

Read more...
New 3dB hybrid couplers
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.

Read more...
Next-level Software Defined Radio
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Great Scott Gadgets has announced the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform designed for engineers and enthusiasts.

Read more...
High-performance Zigbee and BLE module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The KCMA32S from Quectel boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 80 MHz, and supports Zigbee 3.0, BLE 5.3 and BLE mesh.

Read more...
Championing local PCB manufacturing
Master Circuits Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick-turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa.

Read more...
How smart components drive sustainable industrial efficiency
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.

Read more...
How IoT-driven smart data helps businesses stay ahead
Trinity IoT Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With around 19 billion IoT devices globally, embedded in everything from machinery to vehicles to consumer products, reliable data is plentiful.

Read more...
IoT-optimised LTE Cat 1 bis module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s EG915K-EU is an LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication module specially designed for M2M and IoT applications.

Read more...
Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved