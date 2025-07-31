High stability Xsens IMU

Xsens recently announced the launch of Xsens Avior, a lightweight, OEM form-factor inertial measurement unit with a compact 36,8 x 40 mm footprint, which offers enhanced performance in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications.
The Xsens Avior is ideal for products manufactured in high volume thanks to its vertical 10x2-pin socket connector for simple board mounting, and its tolerance of any mounting orientation in all three axes. The product also eases design integration. It includes UART, CAN, SPI and I2C interfaces on-board, and supports RS232 and RS422 via the product’s development kit or an external transceiver.
Xsens has integrated a new generation of sensing components in the Avior, as well as advanced analogue filtering for higher stability and noise reduction, resulting in substantially better performance compared to the previous generation product. Heading accuracy is 1° RMS and roll and pitch accuracy is 0,2° RMS. Stability is also enhanced in the Xsens Avior; in-run bias stability in the gyroscope is 8°/hr, and accelerometer in-run bias stability is 15 μg.
Weighing just 35,2 g, the Xsens Avior is enclosed in a robust aluminium housing and has a rating of IP51 and an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C. The sensor is available in three versions:
• IMU providing calibrated inertial sensor data.
• Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) providing accurate, calibrated values for roll and pitch, and unreferenced yaw data.
• Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), providing accurate, calibrated roll and pitch values, and heading data referenced to true North.
The sensor’s small size, light weight, high performance and robust construction provide outstanding value in a wide range of applications.
