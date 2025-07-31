Dual accelerometers on the same die

31 Jul 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI





The LSM6DSV320X from STMicroelectronics is the first mainstream inertial sensor to house a gyroscope alongside two accelerometers, one capable of sensing up to ±16 g and one sensing up to a staggering ±320 g.

The new device can thus measure extremely high impacts without necessitating an external sensor. Additionally, as a member of our smart IMU family, it also includes a machine learning core, a finite state machine, an adaptive self-configuration, and a Sensor Fusion Low Power (SFLP) IP, enabling on-device computations. The LSM6DSV320X thus opens the way for applications like automatic emergency call, thanks to car crash detection on mobile or wearable applications, or to track any highly intensive dynamic motion on consumer devices.

Today, almost all personal electronics products and IoT nodes have accelerometers with a scale going up to ±16 g, which is enough to determine the screens’ position, monitor vibration, and detect usual human activity on such a product. Using multiple accelerometers means a larger PCB to accommodate the additional components, which is impossible on small consumer products.

However, there is a demand for high-g accelerometers because they enable new applications. Concussion monitoring requires a device capable of sensing 120 g. Similarly, heavy equipment monitoring, asset tracking with damage sensing, or crash detection requires over 200 g.

The LSM6DSV320X is unique because it can serve multiple functions simultaneously. Thanks to the machine learning core, finite state machine, and adaptive self-configuration, the LSM6DSV320X is capable of onboard processing of the data collected without waking the host MCU. This means developers can optimise an application for each sensitivity by applying separate filtering and processing, depending on the sensor, for greater accuracy, while still maintaining a low power overhead.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





