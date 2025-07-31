Dual accelerometers on the same die

The LSM6DSV320X from STMicroelectronics is the first mainstream inertial sensor to house a gyroscope alongside two accelerometers, one capable of sensing up to ±16 g and one sensing up to a staggering ±320 g.
The new device can thus measure extremely high impacts without necessitating an external sensor. Additionally, as a member of our smart IMU family, it also includes a machine learning core, a finite state machine, an adaptive self-configuration, and a Sensor Fusion Low Power (SFLP) IP, enabling on-device computations. The LSM6DSV320X thus opens the way for applications like automatic emergency call, thanks to car crash detection on mobile or wearable applications, or to track any highly intensive dynamic motion on consumer devices.
Today, almost all personal electronics products and IoT nodes have accelerometers with a scale going up to ±16 g, which is enough to determine the screens’ position, monitor vibration, and detect usual human activity on such a product. Using multiple accelerometers means a larger PCB to accommodate the additional components, which is impossible on small consumer products.
However, there is a demand for high-g accelerometers because they enable new applications. Concussion monitoring requires a device capable of sensing 120 g. Similarly, heavy equipment monitoring, asset tracking with damage sensing, or crash detection requires over 200 g.
The LSM6DSV320X is unique because it can serve multiple functions simultaneously. Thanks to the machine learning core, finite state machine, and adaptive self-configuration, the LSM6DSV320X is capable of onboard processing of the data collected without waking the host MCU. This means developers can optimise an application for each sensitivity by applying separate filtering and processing, depending on the sensor, for greater accuracy, while still maintaining a low power overhead.
Read more...1-Wire EEPROM with secure authenticator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The DS28E54 secure authenticator combines FIPS 202-compliant secure hash algorithm (SHA-3) challenge and response authentication with secured electrically erasable programmable read-only memory.
Read more...The 6 GHz band radio solution Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.
Read more...New clock generator family Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on Skyworks’ fifth generation DSPLL and MultiSynth technologies, these devices enable any-frequency, any-output clock generation.
Read more...Dual-range IMU with edge processing EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component.
Read more...Ultra-low-power wireless module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBA5MMG from STMicroelectronics is an ultra-low-power, small form factor, certified 2,4 GHz wireless module that supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee 3.0, OpenThread, and IEEE 802.15.4 proprietary protocols.
Read more...16-channel multicell battery monitor Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.