Next-gen power meter

31 Jul 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





The VT-PWR-LV is a Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter. It is a next-gen power meter for single, split, and three-phase systems, accurately measuring active (W), reactive (Var), and apparent (VA) power with 1% precision across its input range.

Designed for 12 – 24 V AC/DC power supply units, it includes a complimentary subscription to Trumeter Cloud for out-of-the-box remote monitoring. Designed for real-time electrical performance tracking, the Vista Touch power features an HD graphical display with a collection of gauge options, a responsive touchscreen interface, and wide range of configuration settings, including CT and PT ratio adjustments.

It supports Modbus RTU and TCP protocols, Ethernet, RS485, and dual form C relays, allowing the Vista Touch power to integrate easily with other systems and devices. With remote monitoring out of the box with Trumeter Cloud, you gain secure online monitoring of meter readings, data recording, and instant email alerts, with an option for SMS notifications.

