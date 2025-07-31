The VT-PWR-LV is a Vista Touch power meter from Trumeter. It is a next-gen power meter for single, split, and three-phase systems, accurately measuring active (W), reactive (Var), and apparent (VA) power with 1% precision across its input range.
Designed for 12 – 24 V AC/DC power supply units, it includes a complimentary subscription to Trumeter Cloud for out-of-the-box remote monitoring. Designed for real-time electrical performance tracking, the Vista Touch power features an HD graphical display with a collection of gauge options, a responsive touchscreen interface, and wide range of configuration settings, including CT and PT ratio adjustments.
It supports Modbus RTU and TCP protocols, Ethernet, RS485, and dual form C relays, allowing the Vista Touch power to integrate easily with other systems and devices. With remote monitoring out of the box with Trumeter Cloud, you gain secure online monitoring of meter readings, data recording, and instant email alerts, with an option for SMS notifications.
Advanced PMIC for high-performance AI applications ASIC Design Services
Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip Technology has announced the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers.
Read more...New SiC power MOSFET Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SCT012H90G3AG is a robust, automotive-grade SiC MOSFET, engineered for demanding power electronics, featuring a 900?V drain-source voltage and exceptionally low on-resistance of 12?mO at 60?A.
Read more...Single channel, programmable PSU Electrocomp Express
Test & Measurement
Rohde & Schwarz’ NGC101 is a NGC100-series power supply with a wide range of functions that make them ideal for use in development labs and industrial environments.
Read more...16-channel multicell battery monitor Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.
Read more...Rugged PSU for challenging conditions Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.