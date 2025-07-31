Categories

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module. This all‑in-one design and capability contribute to reduced costs and enhanced performance, making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single‑chip solution.

The ST67W611M1 operates as an IoT connectivity transceiver, with an external STM32 host MCU running applications. The module integrates:

• A PCB antenna (version -B), an RF connector (version-U) for connection of an external antenna, or a version with a dedicated RF pin typically for support of multi-antenna implementations with external RF switch.

• 4 MB NOR flash.

• 40 MHz high-precision quartz for optimal RF performance.

• SMPS functionality with the associated reduced BoM.

• Data interface through SPI.

• 32768 Hz internal oscillator. For low-power use cases, two pins are provided to use a 32768 Hz quartz crystal. One pin can also be used to receive an accurate 32768 Hz from the host processor.

The module combines IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax with Bluetooth LE 5.4 and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread) also implemented. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can run concurrently. Maximum transmit power for Wi-Fi is 2 dBm, while the Bluetooth has a maximum transmit power of 10 dBm. Rx sensitivity for Bluetooth is -96,5 dBm.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


