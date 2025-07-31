Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

High performance SDR design considerations

31 Jul 2025 Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory

By Epiq Solutions.

A common use-case for the highest performance software defined radios (SDRs) is airborne situational awareness. As the spectrum gets increasingly crowded, and adversaries more capable, the task of examining wide bands and making sense of it all, while not missing anything, gets harder. As with any engineering challenge, making the right trade-offs is crucial, and this application note looks at some of the relevant ones.

Figure 1 shows a highly simplified block diagram. The centre of many SDRs is some kind of System-on-Chip (SoC) such as components from Xilinx or Analog Devices.

Some aspects to consider include:

1. In crowded spectral environments, filtering out strong interfering signals adjacent to the one of interest is important, particularly as the latter is usually weak. The inevitable loss penalty of inserting a filter early in the block diagram is usually worth paying when strong unwanted signals left unattenuated will stimulate spur generation in active non-linear devices that follow. Filters are usually sub-octave, such that the upper frequency corner is less than twice the lower frequency corner so that harmonics of the lowest frequency passed receive some attenuation. Requirements for the highest performance systems can be quite exacting, as shown in figure 2.

2. Further efforts to keep the RF chain as clean as possible can be achieved architecting the first IF (intermediate frequency) to be above the maximum input frequency of the receiver. This results in improved image rejection, but adds the complication of higher frequency design and components.

3. The instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) that a radio is designed for has a direct bearing upon the dynamic range it is capable of achieving, with the narrower the better. However, a narrow IBW window means it needs to be tuned many more times to cover the whole frequency range compared to a larger window. It also makes tuning speed, including settling time of the components and control system, especially important.

4. Channel count can be used as a factor to compensate for narrower IBWs – the more chunks of spectrum being examined, the easier it is to cover the required range. Having multiple channels able to tune independently is helpful for search operations. However, being able to lock them together phase-coherently opens the possibility of direction finding (DF) and its cousin geo-location where several aircraft or other vehicles accurately triangulate on a target of interest. Accurate timecoding compared to GPS is another important feature to allow the different vehicles to synchronise readings.

5. A major advantage of conversion to the digital domain is the opportunity to process captured segments of spectrum many ways and focus on many signals of interest. Digital down converters (DDCs) allow this to happen, and an SDR might have 72 DDCs, or even as many as 512 in units with the biggest FPGAs. The downside of all of this is the sheer amount of data that must be transferred, particularly when systems use multiple channels as mentioned above. Modern high performance SDRs use very high-speed serial buses such as 10, 40 or even 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) to pass data, but inevitable bottlenecks in the overall pipeline mean that careful management of DDC settings may be needed.

While it is obvious that exceptional RF design and digital design is needed for such systems, successful integration and deployment relies on many less obvious factors. These include:

• Absolute stability of firmware, software, and DSP code.

• Compliance with standards such as VITA 49 for data formatting.

• Accuracy and completeness of documentation.

These all contribute to overall system readiness on time and on-budget.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Microtronix revives defunct cell phone plant
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In a significant move for South Africa’s struggling electronics manufacturing sector, local technology firm Microtronix has breathed new life into a formerly defunct cell phone manufacturing facility.

Read more...
How smart components drive sustainable industrial efficiency
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Manufacturing industries across South Africa face mounting pressure to reduce operational costs whilst meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and the path to achieving these goals lies in embracing advanced electronic components that enable smarter, more efficient industrial operations.

Read more...
Direct RF converters and FPGAs boost EW applications
RFiber Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
The latest boost to electronic warfare designs comes from emerging FPGA architectures that combine advanced RF converters and high-performance processing engines in a single package.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Fostering a love for engineering through DIY projects
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
Many students are turning away from these perceived ‘hard’ STEM subjects, moving instead toward soft sciences and fields that seem less intimidating or more immediately rewarding.

Read more...
Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks
Future Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.

Read more...
Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.

Read more...
What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.

Read more...
Simple battery charger ICs for any chemistry
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC4162 is a highly integrated, high voltage multi-chemistry synchronous monolithic step-down battery charger and PowerPath manager with onboard telemetry functions and optional maximum power point tracking.

Read more...
High-speed lasers
RFiber Solutions Opto-Electronics
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Is the current AI really what we want?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
The companies that develop LLMs need to change direction and concentrate on freeing up our time, not so that we can have more time to do the tasks we don’t want to do in the first place, but rather to allow us more time to do what we love.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved