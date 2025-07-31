Categories

New 3dB hybrid couplers

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

KYOCERA AVX has released a new line of integrated thin film (ITF) hybrid couplers designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in industrial, automotive, telecommunications, and telemetry applications. Hybrid couplers are special four-port directional couplers that split input signals into two equal-amplitude 3dB outputs whose phases are shifted by 90°. Many also support performance monitoring and inject signals without interrupting the original signal.

The new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers from KYOCERA AVX feature field-proven multilayer thin-film technology engineered to provide excellent high-frequency performance in microwave and RF bands spanning and enabling the quick adjustment of RF parameters. They also feature compact, rugged constructions enabling board space savings, and lead-free nickel terminations compatible with reflow, wave, vapor phase, and manual soldering techniques.

Additional benefits include high power handling (1 W continuous), low insertion loss (-0,5 dB typical, -0,8 dB maximum), high isolation, exceptional amplitude and phase balance, temperature stability, linearity improvements, and low parasitics. Furthermore, they offer excellent solderability, self-alignment during reflow, and effective heat dissipation.

The series is currently available in four frequency bands with typical performance of 3200, 3500, 3700, and 3800 MHz and is rated for 50 Ω impedance and operating temperatures extending from -40 to 85°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


