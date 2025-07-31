Next-level Software Defined Radio

Great Scott Gadgets has announced the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform. Designed for engineers, researchers, and radio enthusiasts alike, the HackRF Pro is capable of transmitting and receiving signals across an impressive frequency range from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it a versatile tool for testing and developing modern and emerging radio technologies.
At its core, HackRF Pro is an open-source hardware platform that can operate as a USB peripheral or as a stand-alone SDR, supporting up to 20 million samples per second with 8-bit quadrature sampling. For low sample rate applications, HackRF Pro introduces an extended precision mode with 16-bit samples, enabling clearer, cleaner signals when precision matters.
Compared to the original HackRF One, the HackRF Pro brings a suite of meaningful upgrades:
• A wider operating frequency range with a flatter frequency response.
• Built-in TCXO crystal oscillator for better timing stability.
• A move from CPLD to a power-efficient FPGA for improved logic handling.
• USB Type-C connectivity for modern workflows.
• Improved power management and RF shielding.
• Elimination of the DC spike that previously required workarounds.
• Trigger input and output via SMA clock connectors for synchronised operation.
• More RAM and flash memory for advanced custom firmware.
HackRF Pro is designed to be drop-in compatible with existing HackRF One software, including GNU Radio, SDR#, and other SDR tools, ensuring your workflow remains seamless, while benefitting from the Pro’s enhanced performance. It also remains compatible with add-ons like the Opera Cake, many PortaPacks, and select third-party enclosures.
As an open-source hardware device, HackRF Pro will have its design files and documentation released, staying true to Great Scott Gadgets’ commitment to community-driven development. Additionally, a migration guide will be made available to help developers take advantage of the Pro’s new capabilities, ensuring both software and firmware transition smoothly to the upgraded hardware.
Whether you are developing the next generation of wireless systems or exploring the RF spectrum, the HackRF Pro offers a flexible, high-performance SDR platform built for experimentation and serious radio work.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.
Read more...Improving accuracy of outdoor devices iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In a real-world environment, accessing a direct satellite signal is not always possible, and it cannot be relied upon as the only solution to provide a device with accurate location at all times.
Read more...New 3dB hybrid couplers Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.
Read more...Championing local PCB manufacturing Master Circuits
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick-turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa.
Read more...Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.
Read more...The 6 GHz band radio solution Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.
Read more...Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks Future Electronics
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.