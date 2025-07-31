High-performance Zigbee and BLE module

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The KCMA32S is a high-performance MCU Zigbee and BLE module launched by Quectel. It boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 80 MHz, and supports Zigbee 3.0, BLE 5.3 and BLE mesh. The module features built-in 96 kB SRAM and 1024 kB Flash, ensuring efficient performance. It offers an enhanced security option, Secure Vault, featuring a higher level of security for IoT applications.

The module is in a LCC + LGA form factor with an ultra-compact size of 20 x 12 x 2,2 mm , which optimises the size and cost for end-products.

The KCMA32S supports up to 20 GPIOs, which can be multiplexed for various interfaces, including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S. It features a sensitivity of -104 dBm and transmit power of up to 20 dBm, both of which provide flexibility and versatility for a range of applications. The module supports Zigbee/BLE mesh networking, increasing network scalability and node counts with mesh topology.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





