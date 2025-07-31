High-performance Zigbee and BLE module

The KCMA32S is a high-performance MCU Zigbee and BLE module launched by Quectel. It boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 80 MHz, and supports Zigbee 3.0, BLE 5.3 and BLE mesh. The module features built-in 96 kB SRAM and 1024 kB Flash, ensuring efficient performance. It offers an enhanced security option, Secure Vault, featuring a higher level of security for IoT applications.
The module is in a LCC + LGA form factor with an ultra-compact size of 20 x 12 x 2,2 mm, which optimises the size and cost for end-products.
The KCMA32S supports up to 20 GPIOs, which can be multiplexed for various interfaces, including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S. It features a sensitivity of -104 dBm and transmit power of up to 20 dBm, both of which provide flexibility and versatility for a range of applications. The module supports Zigbee/BLE mesh networking, increasing network scalability and node counts with mesh topology.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE co-processor Altron Arrow

STMicroelectronics has released its ST67W611M1, a low-power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combo co-processor module.
Improving accuracy of outdoor devices iCorp Technologies

In a real-world environment, accessing a direct satellite signal is not always possible, and it cannot be relied upon as the only solution to provide a device with accurate location at all times.
New 3dB hybrid couplers Electrocomp

Designed to facilitate the continued evolution of high-frequency wireless systems in various market segments, the new DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers provide repeatable high-frequency performance compatible with automated assembly.
Next-level Software Defined Radio IOT Electronics

Great Scott Gadgets has announced the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform designed for engineers and enthusiasts.
Championing local PCB manufacturing Master Circuits

Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick-turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa.
Chip provides concurrent dual connectivity EBV Electrolink

The IW693 from NXP is a 2x2 dual-band, highly integrated device that provides concurrent dual Wi-Fi 6E + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting four different modes.
The 6 GHz band radio solution Altron Arrow

Analog Devices' 16 nm transceiver family offers a highly integrated solution for this new frequency band, featuring low power consumption and high performance.
Satellite IoT through non-terrestrial networks Future Electronics
Editor's Choice
Non-terrestrial networks fill cellular coverage gaps in remote areas by extending terrestrial networks and are not subject to disruptions from natural disasters or sabotage.
