High-temperature closed-loop MEMS?accelerometer

TDK Corporation has introduced a new MEMS inertial sensor with the Tronics AXO315T0. This sensor is a high-temperature MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range and a digital interface for measurement while drilling (MWD) applications in the energy market.
Leveraging TDK’s unique closed-loop architecture that provides an unprecedented level of vibration rectification and resistance to operational shocks, AXO315T0 exhibits a bias residual error of 0,8 mg over its operating temperature range of -30 to 150°C, enabling a precise and continuous inclination measurement for directional drilling tools exposed to high temperatures.
To cope with the reliability constraints required to maximise the productivity of complex drilling operations in severe environments, TDK has qualified AXO315T0 through extensive reliability testing. This includes more than 1000 hours of powered life testing at +165°C, temperature cycling from -55°C to +165°C, as well as high temperature vibration tests.
With a typical bias drift of less than 1 mg without recalibration after 1000 hours at high temperature, AXO315T0 brings a digital and low-SWaP alternative to legacy quartz accelerometers, paving the way for a new generation of MWD tools able to operate for long periods at high temperatures with no compromise on performance.
