Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Championing local PCB manufacturing

31 Jul 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Master Circuits, founded in 1994 by Peter Frankish in Durban, was born from the vision to meet the growing local demand for quick turnaround printed circuit boards in South Africa. Recognising the country’s emerging electronics industry’s urgent need for reliable, local PCB supply, Frankish established a company rooted in quality excellence, customer service, and quick turnaround time, values that continue to guide Master Circuits today, under the helm of Sanjay Salick.

Now based at 10 Schwegmann Road, Pinetown, Master Circuits has expanded into larger premises to accommodate new machinery and to align with its commitment to attaining ISO 9001 certification. The move has strengthened the company’s mission to deliver high-quality PCBs quickly, while ensuring compliance with international quality standards.

Master Circuits operates with a dedicated team of 12 full-time and 3 part-time employees, many of whom have been with the company for years, contributing to its continuity and consistent service delivery. Despite the challenges of competing with imported PCBs, Master Circuits has remained resilient. The company’s commitment to the local market has ensured steady support from loyal customers, ranging from small electronics startups to established enterprises across South Africa.

Specialising in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, Master Circuits serves a diverse range of sectors, including renewable energy, industrial automation, and medical devices. The company distinguishes itself through its fast turnaround times, localised service, and a commitment to maintaining open communication with customers throughout the manufacturing process. By delivering quick prototypes and production-ready PCBs with precision and speed, Master Circuits ensures customers can bring products to market faster, while reducing dependency on imports.

Master Circuits has remained focused on its core mission since its inception, resisting pressures to change its identity or shift away from manufacturing. However, the company has embraced strategic growth initiatives, recently becoming a Level 1 BBBEE PCB manufacturing company. This milestone underscores its commitment to transformation and to advancing local industry, while creating meaningful employment opportunities.

Looking ahead, Master Circuits envisions becoming South Africa’s most trusted and innovative provider of fast, high-quality PCB solutions, empowering the growth of local electronics industries. The demand for locally manufactured PCBs is expected to rise as businesses seek faster delivery, improved quality control, and design support services within South Africa. The company is positioning itself to meet this demand through continued investment in its facilities, equipment, and people.

Recently, Master Circuits expanded its manufacturing operations, a testament to the company’s faith in the local market and its determination to push for the localisation of PCB manufacturing. This growth is not only a business milestone but also a statement of commitment to strengthening South Africa’s manufacturing capabilities.

In a world of increasing imports, Master Circuits calls on South African businesses to support local manufacturers, thereby fostering job creation, economic resilience, and national growth. “By supporting local industries, we can protect and grow our economy, ensuring a thriving future for South Africa,” says the Master Circuits team, embodying a vision of a proudly South African, self-sufficient electronics manufacturing sector.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 4776
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mastercircuits.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Master Circuits


