Manufacturing with purpose

31 Jul 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

In South Africa’s increasingly competitive and cost-sensitive manufacturing environment, delivering quality is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Whether supplying assemblies for the automotive, medical, or military and aerospace sectors, or building commercial products for high-volume OEMs, the stakes are high. Quality failures can be catastrophic; product recalls, customer churn, reputational damage, and lost tenders are just some of the consequences. Production Logix does not believe in cutting corners. The company believes in building it right, the first time.

As a contract manufacturer of electronics with full SMT, through-hole, box-build and harnessing capabilities, its approach is built around three customer imperatives: quality, turnaround time, and cost-efficiency. They do not view these as competing priorities – rather, they see them as integrated responsibilities. Because the real cost is not in doing things well - it is the cost of rectification when they go wrong.

The cost of quality: A South African reality

In price-sensitive markets like South Africa, there is a temptation to chase the lowest cost, but in electronics manufacturing, the cheapest supplier often becomes the most expensive mistake. A single solder defect can cause a field failure that damages not only your product, but your brand reputation, especially in high-risk and high-volume environments.

That is why Production Logix aligns its entire operation around preventing defects rather than correcting them - rather get it right the first time. It’s customers understand that the true cost of quality comes in the form of delays, returns, and loss of customer trust when quality fails. That responsibility is taken seriously, with AS9100-certified systems being applied even to its commercial work, as every customer deserves the same level of care and control.

Skilled people make better products

At the heart of its quality-first approach is a highly experienced and technically capable team. Many of its staff have over a decade of hands-on experience and are continuously upskilled to meet evolving international standards. The company’s team is currently undergoing training and re-certification in:

• IPC-7711/7721 C RMR (Rework, Modification and Repair).

• IPC-A-610 H (Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies).

• IPC J-STD-001 (Soldering Requirements for Electronic Assemblies).

This ensures every technician on its line understands the ‘why’ behind the ‘how’ and that quality is embedded in every stage of production stemming from the operator.

Process before product: Engineering out risk

ProLogix’ strength lies in how they build, not just what they build. They operate with well-defined, risk-mitigated production processes that support high-mix, high-complexity manufacturing. From first article inspection to end-of-line quality control, every workflow is documented, reviewed, and validated against stringent acceptance criteria.

Good processes reduce variability, prevent defects, and keep lead times tight, which is critical when customers are working against tight production schedules or launching into competitive markets.

Technology that sees what you cannot

In a world where tolerances are shrinking and product complexity is rising, traditional inspection methods are no longer good enough. To support a zero-defect culture, ProLogix has invested in:

• Inline 3D AOI to detect lifted pins, tombstones, insufficient solder, and other micro-defects.

• Solder Paste Inspection to ensure volume accuracy and stencil alignment at the start of the process.

These systems help catch problems where they are cheapest to fix – before a board moves down the line, gets boxed, or worse, reaches the field.

AS9100 standards for every customer

ProLogix’ systems are built on the AS9100 standard, originally designed for the aerospace industry, and now applied across its operations. This is because they believe all customers deserve traceability, consistency, and risk mitigation, not just those in regulated industries. Commercial customers also face consequences when quality fails, even if their products do not fly or save lives. For them, poor quality costs time, money, and market position.

Partnering for growth, not just assembly

At Production Logix, they see their role as more than just assembling boards. They are a strategic partner to OEMs across South Africa and beyond, one who helps customers manage cost pressures without sacrificing quality or time-to-market. By aligning world-class standards with local responsiveness, they help customers build better, smarter, faster.

In a time where global supply chains remain fragile and local expertise is more critical than ever, Production Logix is proud to offer South African-built solutions that rival the best in the world.

Credit(s)

Production Logix





